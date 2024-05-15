IEC declares readiness for historic 29 May election with international observers

The 29 May election will see independent candidates for the first time, with 5 000 observers ensuring transparency, says IEC.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo at the launch of the Voter Registration Weekend For South Africans Citizens Living Abroad at Election House on January 25, 2024 in Centurion, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

As the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) yesterday declared its operational readiness for the 29 May general election, it emerged high profile African leaders and former presidents will be among election observers.

The IEC said a record of 160 organisations with 5 000 observers locally and from around the world will observe the elections.

“About 15 of these observer organisations are international and include the African Union (AU), the Carter Centre Democracy Programme, and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance,” the IEC said.

Domestic observer groups briefed

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said domestic observer groups were briefed by the IEC ahead of the elections, which will see independent candidates contesting national and provincial elections for the first time in SA’s democratic history.

He said international observers would be briefed on 26 May.

Last month, the AU announced Moussa Mahamat, chair of the AU Commission, would deploy an AU Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to SA.

The mission is comprised of 60 short-term observers, including three core team electoral experts who are set to observe the elections from 21 May to 3 June. The mission would be led by former president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

‘Impartial reporting’

AUEOM coordinator Samuel Atuobi said the mission’s objectives were “to provide impartial reporting of the general election in SA, including the degree to which the conduct of the elections meet regional, continental and international standards” for democratic elections.

“[It will] offer recommendations for improvement of future elections based on the findings, and demonstrate the AU’s solidarity and support towards SA’s elections…

“[And] to ensure the conduct of democratic, credible and peaceful elections contribute to the consolidation of democratic governance, peace and stability.”

Mamabolo said this Friday will mark another milestone in the elections timetable as the first day of voting, as SA citizens living in other countries will cast the first ballots.

“Nine countries will cast ballot on Friday while the rest of the 102 will cast ballots on Saturday,” he said.

“Given high numbers of expected voters in London, at 24 194, this station will operate on 18 and 19 May.”

Mamabolo said while the international segment of the voters’ roll for out of country voters had 56 698 voters, the total expected to vote was 76 580.

International voting station

The IEC said voting stations will be opened from 7am to 7pm local time at most foreign missions, except in London, Washington and New York, which will be opened from 7am to 9pm.

“After the voting, cast national compensatory ballots in their double envelopes will be transported through a secure channel back to the national office of the Electoral Commission for counting.

“To protect the secrecy of the vote, all such special votes are first placed in an unmarked envelope, which is then inserted into a second envelope marked with the voting station and voter’s particulars for verification on the list of approved special votes,” the IEC said.

Mamabolo said the National Results Centre, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, will be launched next Wednesday.

