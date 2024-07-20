KB Motsilanyane’s stunning anthem sets the stage for Boks’ victory

The moment was made even more special when she paused during the final verse, opening her arms to let the crowd take over.

Singer Keabetswe ‘KB’ Motsilanyane delivered a stunning performance of the national anthem at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, setting the stage for the Springboks’ impressive 27-20 win over Ireland.

Motsilanyane is a South African actress and songstress known for her soulful voice in hit songs such as O a lla and her roles in popular soapies Backstage, Rhythm City and 7de Laan.

Keabetswe ‘KB’ Motsilanyane delivered a memorable rendition of the national anthem with her rich, emotive voice, resonating deeply with fans before the match. The moment was made even more special when she paused during the final verse, opening her arms to let the crowd take over.”



The crowd’s voices soared in harmony, singing passionately as Motsilanyane paused and opened her arms. Videos of the stadium’s unity went viral on social media, evoking strong emotions. Her performance left fans with goosebumps and teary eyes.

