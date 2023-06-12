Khosi Twala enjoying Nigeria, despite expressing fear of visiting the country

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Khosi Twala is enjoying her time in Nigeria; this is despite her earlier fears of visiting the west African country.

In a conversation with fellow Big Brother Titans contestant, Marvin Achi, who happens to be Nigerian, Twala said Nigerians don’t want her there.

“I didn’t know there were so many people in Nigeria who didn’t want me there. There was even a petition. I was so scared when I heard about the petition against me not to visit Nigeria,” said Twala in an Instagram Live session.

The 25-year-old originally from KZN walked away with the US $100 000 (R1.7 million) prize money at the reality TV show’s finale two months ago.

NOW READ: ‘King Khosi’: South African takes home the Big Brother Titans crown

A warm welcome

Things were quite different when Twala landed at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Friday where she received a warm welcome from locals, including brass band.

Twala was a guest on one of Naija’s biggest radio stations, Beat FM’s morning show where she spoke about how her life has been since winning on the show and her career plans going forward.

“Honestly, I’ve always wanted to come to Nigeria. I didn’t think it was going to be like this, like a whole band welcoming me,” says Twala in her interview with Beat FM.

“I just thought I would visit Nigeria like a regular citizen from SA just trying to experience and explore the culture. Then when I got here, it was just amazing.”

ALSO READ: Big Brother Titans: Winner to go home with R1.7 million

In case you missed it. First video is her very jovial introduction and the second one is what she’s been up to outside the house 🔥



KHOSI TWALA MEDIA TOUR

KHOSI TWALA IN NAIJA#KhosiTwala pic.twitter.com/iaQDnmf2G8— KHOSI REIGNS HQ👑👑👑 (@khosireigns__) June 12, 2023

Growing the brand

Twala said her main focus since leaving the Big Brother house is her charity organisation. Twala who is a gym-bunny shared that she had just launched her own gym wear and an app.

“Last week, I launched Active Lifestyle which consists of an app and gym apparel and there’s a couple of things I’m working on,” said Twala.

She also confirmed that she will be the host of the upcoming Nigeria Community Excellence Awards is a celebration of excellence within the Nigerian community in South Africa.

“That’s huge. We’ve been working towards that to see how we can promote the event. It’s one of the biggest events in South Africa that recognises Nigerian excellency within the country. I love that they’ve chosen me to sort of like be the ambassador to speak to South Africans to come together with Nigerians and the rest of Africa to celebrate Nigerians.”

Twala spent some of her weekend with fellow contestants from Big Brother Titans as they celebrated Victor Panwal’s birthday.

READ MORE: Young muso mixes nursery rhymes with Amapiano beats to make learning fun