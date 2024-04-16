Super Eagles’ Nwabali celebrates helping Chippa into Nedbank semis

'This is my office!! Another clean sheet in the bag,' tweeted Nwabali.

Super Eagles and Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali celebrated on social media after keeping another clean sheet and saving a penalty to help Chippa United beat TS Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday and reach the Nedbank Cup semifinals.

Nwabali, who was the Nigeria’s hero in the penalty shoot out in the semifinals of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations against Bafana Bafana, showed his prowess again as he dove to his right with just a few minutes on the clock at Mbombela Stadium, pushing away Pogiso Sanoka’s spot kick.

“This is my office!! Another clean sheet in the bag, back to back Nedbank Cup match win prior to great team performance. Onto the next round! Chili boys,” tweeted Nwabali after the game, along with a video of his penalty save.

This is my office!! Another clean sheet in the bag, back to back Nedbank Cup match win prior to great team performance. Onto the next round! Chili boys 🌶#Nwabali #SafeHands pic.twitter.com/QZpbyWaDhB April 15, 2024

Stellar season

Nwabali has had an excellent season for club and country, helping the Super Eagles to the Africa Cup of Nations final in the Ivory Coast, though they ultimately lost out on the title to the host nation.

He has been linked with a move away from Chippa at the end of the campaign, but would no doubt love to leave with a trophy, if he does go, and the 27 year-old can now look forward to a Nedbank Cup semifinal meeting with Orlando Pirates.