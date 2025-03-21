Lady Sarah at 70: The sister who shaped Diana’s destiny

From overseeing Diana’s memorial fund to supporting her sons, Lady Sarah has remained a steadfast figure in the Spencer family’s legacy.

Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley,(L), Earl Spencer (C) and Lady Sarah McCorquodale look on after the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday. Princes William and Harry set aside their differences on Thursday to unveil a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP)

Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the eldest sister of the late Princess Diana, celebrated her 70th birthday this week.

Born in 1955 to John Spencer, the 8th Earl Spencer, and Frances Shand Kydd, Lady Sarah has led a life intertwined with the British royal family and marked by personal achievements.

Lady Sarah was the first of five children. Her siblings include Lady Jane Fellowes, Diana, Princess of Wales, and Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer. The Spencer family resided at Park House on the Sandringham Estate, where the children grew up close to the royal family.

The royal ‘cupid’ who introduced Diana to Charles

In 1977, Lady Sarah briefly dated Prince Charles. During this time, she introduced her younger sister, Diana, to the prince – a match that led to one of the most famous royal marriages in history. The Guardian reported that reflecting on her role in their introduction, Lady Sarah once remarked, “I introduced them. I’m Cupid.”

After Diana married Charles, Sarah occasionally accompanied her sister, serving as one of her ladies-in-waiting. Despite living apart, they remained close and grew closer in Diana’s final years. At one point, Diana described McCorquodale as “the only person I know I can trust.”

On May 17, 1980, Lady Sarah married Neil Edmund McCorquodale. The couple has three children and resides near Grantham, Lincolnshire, where she has been involved in local affairs.

Beyond her familial ties, Lady Sarah has contributed significantly to various causes. She served as the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire in 2009 and became a master of the Belvoir Hunt in 2010. Following Diana’s tragic death, Lady Sarah became president of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, overseeing charitable activities in her sister’s memory.

Aunt to Diana’s sons, William and Harry

As the aunt of Princes William and Harry, Lady Sarah has maintained a close relationship with her nephews. She attended both their weddings and has been a supportive presence in their lives, especially following the loss of their mother.

In 1997, Ladies Sarah and Jane joined Prince Charles on the journey to Paris to bring Princess Diana’s body back to England after her tragic death in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel on 31 August, People reported.

McCorquodale rarely speaks about her sister but has shared her thoughts on select occasions. In the BBC documentary Diana, 7 Days, she reflected on the overwhelming global grief following Diana’s death, saying, “My sister’s death has provoked this national, international reaction.”

One detail that continues to haunt her is that Diana wasn’t wearing a seatbelt the night of the crash. “She was religious about putting on her seatbelt,” McCorquodale said. “Why didn’t she put it on that night? I’ll never know.”

A milestone birthday

Celebrating her 70th birthday is a significant milestone for Lady Sarah. While private details of her celebrations remain undisclosed, she likely marked the occasion surrounded by family and close friends, reflecting on a life rich in personal and public engagements.

