Princess Kate: A little lady makes a huge gesture

At the Commonwealth Day service, Princess Kate exemplified royal grace by performing a flawless curtsy to King Charles III.

Princess Kate of Wales has become renowned for her impeccable curtsy.

This gesture epitomises grace, respect, and royal tradition. Her mastery of this subtle art form reflects her deep understanding of royal protocols and dedication to embodying the elegance associated with her role.

Upon her return to royal duty after she has been diagnosed with cancer at the Commonwealth Day Service, she stunned fans again.

The art of the curtsy: A royal tradition

The curtsy, a gesture involving a slight bending of the knees and a lowering of the head, has long been a symbol of respect within royal circles. For female members of the British royal family, it is customary to curtsy to the reigning monarch and other senior royals during formal engagements. This tradition, steeped in history, serves as a non-verbal acknowledgment of hierarchy and reverence.

Since her marriage to the royal family in 2011, Kate has consistently demonstrated her proficiency in the curtsy. Her execution is characterised by a seamless blend of poise and fluidity – crossing one foot elegantly behind the other, bending her knees gracefully, and inclining her head with a warm smile. This combination exudes both formality and approachability, endearing her to observers worldwide.

Watch her impeccable curtsies over time:

Notable moments: Curtsying with finesse

Several instances highlight Princess Kate’s adeptness at the curtsy:

Commonwealth Day Service: On 10 March 2025, Princess Kate showcased her signature curtsy to King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Dressed in a striking red Catherine Walker coatdress, she navigated the ceremonial proceedings with her elegance.

On 10 March 2025, Princess Kate showcased her signature curtsy to King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Dressed in a striking red Catherine Walker coatdress, she navigated the ceremonial proceedings with her elegance. Qatari State Visit: In November 2024, during the Emir of Qatar’s state visit, the princess made a rare public appearance amidst her recovery from cancer treatment. At the Horse Guards Parade, she performed impeccably as she curtsied King Charles, underscoring her unwavering commitment to royal duties despite personal challenges.

In November 2024, during the Emir of Qatar’s state visit, the princess made a rare public appearance amidst her recovery from cancer treatment. At the Horse Guards Parade, she performed impeccably as she curtsied King Charles, underscoring her unwavering commitment to royal duties despite personal challenges. South Korean State Visit: On November 21, 2023, while welcoming the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and First Lady Kim Keon Hee, Princess Kate navigated the steps gracefully before dipping into a curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla. Her ability to maintain composure and elegance was widely praised even when faced with physical obstacles.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales attend the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey this week. Picture: Getty Images/Aaron Chown

Watch Kate’s cursy’s through the years:

The significance of the curtsy in modern royalty

In today’s evolving societal norms, the curtsy remains a poignant symbol within the British monarchy. It balances tradition and modernity, encapsulating the enduring values of respect and hierarchy while adapting to contemporary expectations. Princess Kate’s consistent and graceful curtsies testify to her respect for these traditions and her role within the royal family.

Princess Kate’s perfected curtsy is more than just a ceremonial gesture; it reflects her dedication to her royal duties and her understanding of the nuances of her position. Through her graceful movements, she honors the legacy of the monarchy while embodying the elegance and poise that have endeared her to the public.

NOW READ: Catherine blocks Meghan’s return as Harry faces a crossroads