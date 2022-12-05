‘Nothing could have prepared me for this’ – Lamiez on pregnancy struggles

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule is sharing her own truth about pregnancy, saying it’s not all roses and satisfying cravings.

Lamiez and her husband, hip-hop artist Khuli Chana announced in November that they are expecting their first child together. Khuli has two children from a previous relationship.

Since this is Lamiez’s first child the DJ says she is experiencing a lot of changes.

‘It’s not nice here’

She shared a video on her Facebook page saying her pregnancy isn’t as great as people depicted it to be, despite people complimenting her that she’s carrying her pregnancy “so well”.

“Ba Sa Le fora- it’s not nice here.

“As funny as it is, there are a lot of changes that come with being pregnant – physically, mentally and even emotionally. Throw in the hormones, the nausea, the abdominal pains and migraines, the only thing that makes it all worth it is feeling your baby kick.

“Nothing could’ve ever prepared me for this journey but it is one that I am so grateful for. One that I prayed for and even if it gets worse, it’ll all be worth it – my child will be worth it.

“To every expectant mom. Block out the noise and enjoy every minute of it.”

Moms react

Many women, expecting moms and mothers commented on her post and Lamiez was happy that other women were honest about their pregnancies and that it wasn’t all a “beautiful journey”.

“I actually consider myself very lucky when I read and hear about how tough it gets for other women. It would definitely help if we were all transparent and honest about it. The guilt would be less – the guilt or fear that come with literally carrying life.

“Most of the time I’m on top of the world and can’t wait and then some days (like this morning) you wake up sad and crying. You wake up afraid that you don’t know what you’re doing.

“You feel unattractive and uninspired. Imagine if you knew that you’re not alone and that it is normal. I’m very grateful for my mom and my husband who understand and help me deal with the changes. Google and these baby apps also help a big.”