Reokeditswe Makete denies abuse claims against Donell Sedibe

Actress Sonia Mbele‘s son Donell Sedibe appeared in court after allegations he assaulted his former partner, Reokeditswe Makete, it has been reported.

In late November, Reokeditswe Makete published numerous allegations that she had been physically abused by Sedibe, detailing the alleged abuse and sharing pictures that depicted the abuse.

Since the allegations are tied to Mbele, a well-known actress, the Blood & Water actress shared a statement sharing her love and support for Makete and revealing that her son had gone to rehab and would have to face the might of the law.

Donell Sedibe case reportedly postponed

According to Zimoja Sedibe appeared in court after he was charged with physical assault.

Sedibe appeared in court with his lawyers, but the case was postponed to February 2023, the publication added.

Sedibe and Makete’s relationship was toxic and they were abusive to each other, Zimoja also claimed. Citing a “close friend” who claimed they were close to the former couple, Zimoja alleged that Makete has a short temper and suffers from severe depression.

There were also pictures of Sedibe with bruises, which he allegedly suffered at the hands of Makete.

The anonymous friend claimed an incident occurred at a Johannesburg mall where Makete allegedly spat on Sedibe, a claim she has denied.

Makete took to her Instagram account to deny the allegations calling them lies.

“I’m pissed as f***k cause if I really had to speak the truth about the situation yall would be shook!” she wrote.

Sedibe rehab

She believes her son may have learnt the abusive behaviour from his father, Mbele has said. The actress claims she was in a very abusive relationship with Sedibe’s biological father.

The young couple expected their first child earlier this year and all appeared to be going well for them. Mbele said the incidents occurred in early November.

Speaking during the week the claims went public, Mbele said: “This did not happen on Tuesday, it happened on 4 November, and I immediately sent my son to rehab the following day. So, by the time this became public, he was already away.”

