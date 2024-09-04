Longwe Twala theft case postponed, brother off the hook

This was not the first time Chicco Twala had Longwe Twala arrested.

The case of renowned musician Chicco Twala’s two sons who allegedly stole from him has been postponed.

Longwe Twala and his brother Sello were reportedly arrested for theft and appeared on Monday in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Longwe appeared in the same on Wednesday, however, his matter was postponed to 12 September for a bail application due to his past conviction for shoplifting.

The younger brother, Sello, was absolved of the crime and did not appear in court. The charges against him were dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Longwe Twala’s theft history

Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house, stealing goods worth over R200 000 while under the influence of drugs.

The stolen items included clothes, household items and equipment.

This was not the first time Chicco Twala had had his son arrested. In 2020, Longwe was handed over to the Diepkloof Police Station for allegedly stealing a cellphone.

ALSO READ: Longwe Twala ‘visited doctor after shooting himself in the foot during scuffle with Senzo Meyiwa’

Chicco’s concerns

Chicco confirmed to the media that his sons stole from him while he was away on a business trip in the USA.

“Longwe, whom I chased away a while ago because of his drug addiction, jumped the high walls and broke into my studio and stole my stuff,” said Twala.

Speaking to eNCA outside the court on Wednesday, Twala expressed his concerns about his son’s behaviour. He said he thought the best place for his son was in prison.

Twala acknowledged Longwe’s drug problem and highlighted that he was a thief as a result.

Twala said Longwe had been doing drugs since he was 18. He accused his son of stealing from other people, including family members.

“I had to, as a parent, I can’t just watch my son going astray, stealing, especially from the family,” he said.

“I’ve been giving him warnings several times and my son does not want to repent, doesn’t want to change.

“So that’s why, I took this decision that the best place for him would be maybe prison. Maybe he will come back a better person,” he said.

NOW READ: Meyiwa trial EXCLUSIVE: Chicco Twala slams defence lawyer’s claims about son Longwe