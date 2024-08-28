Longwe Twala allegedly visited doctor after shooting himself in the foot during scuffle with Senzo Meyiwa, courts hears

The defence has argued that Senzo Meyiwa was shot with a .38 Special revolver rather than a 9mm pistol.

A state witness testified that he was unaware of any injuries sustained by Longwe Twala, son of renowned music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, contradicting the defence’s claim that Twala shot himself in the foot during an altercation with the late footballer Senzo Meyiwa

The cross-examination of ballistics expert Christian Mangena continued into its second day at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

A year ago, Mangena had provided testimony on how he reconstructed the crime scene where Meyiwa was shot.

Meyiwa was killed while visiting his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her mother’s house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni on 26 October 2014.

Mangena, who works for the South African Police Service (SAPS), disclosed that he identified two bullet impacts in the house’s kitchen—one on the door leading outside and another on the floor.

The state witness further testified that the bullet fragments recovered from the scene matched a 9mm Parabellum pistol linked to the third accused, Mthobisi Mncube.

The firearm had been confiscated from Mncube when he was arrested in 2015 for a separate matter.

Lawyer says Longwe shot Meyiwa with a 38. Special

During Wednesday’s proceedings, defence attorney Thulani Mngomezulu, representing the first accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, argued that Meyiwa was shot with a .38 Special Revolver rather than a 9mm pistol.

Meyiwa’s longtime friend, Tumelo Madlala, had previously testified that the gun used by one of the intruders had a wheel, suggesting it was a revolver.

Mngomezulu claimed that Longwe, who was present at the Khumalo home, was the one who shot Meyiwa, leading to a ballistics test being conducted on his father’s firearm.

Chicco’s 9mm pistol, which did not match the bullets found at the scene, was handed over to the police on 3 November 2014.

“Longwe, according to the evidence of the defence, is the one who shot Senzo Meyiwa with a 38. Special Revolver,” the lawyer said.

However, Mangena maintained that the only evidence recovered at the crime scene was a 9mm bullet.

“If they say Longwe Twala is the one who shot with a .38 Special, why do they bring the father’s firearm to the lab to be tested,” the witness responded.

The ballistics expert stated that he was “not surprised” that Chicco’s gun was brought in for testing, as it was part of an effort to “clear the allegations”.

“There were allegations that Longwe could be the one who [shot Meyiwa] with his father’s firearm and the firearm was brought to us. If it was not the correct firearm, we eliminate it.”

No bullet cartridges at the crime scene

Mangena acknowledged that no cartridges were found at the scene.

“It can be that after the shot was fired, there was disturbance of a slide, where the slide couldn’t move backwards to eject the cartridge case. The cartridge case will remain inside the firearm.”

He explained that a gun would be unable to fire if a cartridge were jammed in the chamber.

“You have to cock it so that it can eject and then you can load another one.”

Mngomezulu later informed Mangena that the defence would call a witness to testify that three shots were fired inside the house, not two, to support the accounts given by Madlala, Mthokozisi Thwala and Zandile Khumalo.

“I could only account for two shots which were fired. If there were three shots inside then the bullet fired must have hit somewhere in the house.

“There was no other bullet damage that was found in the house,” the ballistic expert replied.

Longwe Twala allegedly shot himself

The defence lawyer also alleged that Longwe accidentally shot himself in the foot during a scuffle with Meyiwa.

“One shot is the one that caused injury to Zandile on her leg; the other shot is the one that Longwe Twala shot himself on the leg while they were struggling for the gun.

“The third one shot Senzo dead. I am not mentioning them according to the sequence of how they happened.”

Mngomezulu further argued that Longwe’s wound had become septic, leading him to see a doctor before being referred to a different medical practitioner at Rand Hospital, where the bullet was removed.

However, Mangena stated that he was not aware of any injuries sustained by Longwe.

“I cannot comment on that because I don’t know of any injuries that Longwe sustained at the scene.”

