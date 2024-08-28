Meyiwa trial EXCLUSIVE: Chicco Twala slams defence lawyer’s claims about son Longwe

In a strongly worded response late yesterday, music mogul Chicco Twala took aim at fresh allegations launched against his son in court.

Clockwise from left: Senzo Meyiwa, Longwe Twala and Chicco Twala. Pictures: Lefty Shivambu and Tsheko Kabasia/ Gallo; Instagram/ @kellykhumalosa and IMBD

An impassionate Sello “Chicco” Twala told The Citizen that there was no sign of a gunshot injury on his son Longwe’s foot on the night of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa’s death in 2014.

The award-winning music producer was contradicting allegations made earlier on Wednesday by defence attorney Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu during the high-profile Senzo Meyiwa murder trial unfolding at the North Gauteng High Court, in Pretoria.

Mngomezulu, who is the lawyer for accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, told the court that he intends to call a witness to testify that Longwe allegedly shot himself in the foot during a scuffle with Meyiwa.

Mngomezulu revealed this information during the cross-examination of state witness and ballistic expert, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Mangena.

‘Why was Longwe not limping?’ – Chicco Twala

“Who on Earth can shoot himself with a gun and walk normally without limping?” Twala questioned.

My son is human. He’s not Superman.

“I was personally in hospital with my son and all seven people who were in the house when Senzo was lying on his hospital bed.”

He added that the media and people at the hospital would have been “the first to pick up that my son was injured and limping on that day and after”.

“The whole South Africa saw footage of my son on Netflix and other places walking his ex-girlfriend Zandie [Zandile Gumede-Khumalo] to the car. So why was he not limping if he shot himself?

Defence alleges Longwe Twala shot Senzo Meyiwa

The past two days’ court proceedings have seen suspicions resurface around the potential involvement of Longwe in Meyiwa’s murder.

On Tuesday, Mngomezulu’s speculated that Longwe pulled the trigger killing Meyiwa on the evening of 26 October 2014.

From left, Zandile Khumalo, Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo. Pictures: Facebook, iStock and Gallo Images

The former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was gunned down in an alleged botched robbery at the home of award-winning songstress Kelly Khumalo’s mother, Ntombi, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

Kelly was the soccer star’s mistress at the time, with her sister and R&B singer-songwriter, Zandie, dating Longwe.

They were all present in the Vosloorus home when the intruders reportedly entered the house on the fateful evening Meyiwa was shot.

Chicco Twala’s 9mm: Ballistics expert back on stand

During Mangena’s cross-examination by Mngomezulu, the defence lawyer raised suspicions about the police’s decision to send Chicco Twala’s firearm for analysis, insinuating that Longwe fatally wounded Meyiwa by shooting him with his father’s 9mm Parabellum pistol.

According to evidence already given in court, Chicco’s 9mm did not match the bullets found on the crime scene.

ALSO READ: ‘9mm cartridge can’t fit in revolver’: Ballistics expert debunks Meyiwa gun theory

WATCH: ‘There’s a theory I’m going to prove’

“What associates Chicco Twala with the testing of the firearm is the presence of Longwe at the crime scene when Senzo was shot. There’s a theory I’m going to prove later that Longwe is the one who fired a shot killing Senzo Meyiwa,” Mngomezulu told the court.

Longwe Twala identified as suspected shooter in Senzo Meyiwa murder case.



During the cross-examination of state witness Lt-Col Christian Mangena at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday, Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, the lawyer for accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya,… pic.twitter.com/rqMAcgljKs — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) August 27, 2024

According to the state’s case, accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, had fired the fatal shot.

“My firearm came back negative after being cleared by the ballistic expects,” Twala commented, adding that there were “many other firearms” that were checked by the police.

“The lawyer must stop watching TikTok and follow social media where people claim that I lost my firearm.”

‘I don’t know if Longwe will be testifying’

When asked whether Longwe will still be taking the stand as was previously indicated by Twala, the music producer said:

“I don’t know if Longwe will be testifying or be arrested. I don’t want to be part of his problems.

He is an adult and the police would approach him directly if they want him to testify…”

In the dock

Accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, left, and accused two, Bongani Ntanzi, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 17 July 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/ Phill Magakoe

Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The trial continues.

NOW READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial drama: Chicco Twala on full blast – What to know