Beach crimes increase in SA: Tips to stay safe these coming holidays

Beach visitors and residents are warned to protect themselves against muggings, theft, and violent attacks in beachfront areas.

As beaches become busier with spring on the horizon and temperatures rising, criminal activities are also expected to rise.

The Fidelity Services Group alerted Gqeberha residents on Monday to be on high alert and prioritise their security, following a concerning increase in muggings and violent attacks targeting beachgoers in the beachfront area.

“We have noted an increase in beachfront muggings over the past few weeks and caution residents and holidaymakers to remain vigilant at all times,” said Fidelity Services Group Head of Communications and Marketing Charnel Hattingh.

ALSO READ: PICS: SA beaches make it to the top 100 in the world

Safety tips to protect yourself at beaches:

Always be vigilant: Keep an eye out for suspicious individuals, as well as for any activity that looks or feels out of place and alert the nearest authorities or lifeguards if you witness a crime.

Lock it or leave it: It’s best to avoid bringing any expensive valuables, or electronic devices, or to display fancy and expensive jewellery while on or around the beachfront areas. Be practical in what you pack, utilise beach bags that can securely lock, or leave your valuable possessions at home.

Lock your car: When you park close to the beach, make sure your car is properly locked and all windows are closed. Do a quick check to see that no valuable items are visible to any passing pedestrians.

Keep an eye on the kids: If you are in a group with youngsters, make sure you always know where they are. Most public beaches offer an “Identikidz” service which helps reunite lost children with their parents, thanks to an ID bracelet provided to all kids.

Safety in numbers: There is a definite benefit to being among friends or acquaintances who can look out for one another. It means one person can look after the bags while the others go for a swim.

Patrolling hotspot

The security group will work in partnership with the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the local Community Policing Forum (CPF) to conduct regular hotspot patrols to deter crime in the areas.

“There’s no reason to let would-be criminals put a damper on your beach time fun. Vigilance and situational awareness are your strongest weapon, along with a few key tips to safeguarding yourself, your family, and your belongings,” concluded Hattingh.

NOW READ: Infant body washed up on Clifton Beach