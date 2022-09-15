Lumko Johnson remembered fondly by friends, industry peers

Kaunda Selisho

Following the devastating news of the passing of Lumko Johnson; fans, friends and family have been reflecting on how wonderful the former YoTV presenter turned content producer was. They have also shared how they will continue to keep their (as Lumko preferred to be referenced) memory alive.

What happened to Lumko Johnson

Due to the sudden nature of the news, a lot of social media users have been asking what happened to the beloved media practitioner.

The statement posted on their social media account by representatives from their family did not indicate what happened to Lumko but confirmed that they departed on 14 September 2022, aged 32.

Who is Lumko Johnson

Born Lumko Leqela, Lumko first entered the media industry as a teenager on the popular YoTV platform on SABC1.

“They went on to nurture a career in television broadcast, radio production and media at large. In their own words, Lumko was an ‘accomplished TV and radio super producer, actor, writer and big deal in most spaces,” read part of the statement.

Have a strong week everybody, remember not to be afraid to say “hay’ voetsek” to what tries to derail you.— ???????????????????????? (@LumkoJohnson) September 5, 2022

“This is a gut-wrenching loss to the Leqela family, their loved ones, the LGBTQIA+ community and ultimately to the South African broadcast and television community.”

The family called for fans, friends and admirers alike to “remember their light in this world” while trying to process the news of their untimely passing.

And this is exactly what anyone who has had the pleasure of encountering Lumko did as they took to social media to remember the beloved media personality.

Lumko Johnson was exquisite, authentic, talented, electric & incredible. Lumko spoke my name in rooms I was not in and said beautiful things about my work. Thank you Lumko, rest easy, your light is infinite. My deepest condolences to their family, friends & colleagues. ????— Ivyann Moreira-Schofield ???? (@Ivy_Ann) September 15, 2022

I’m going to miss you sooo much Lumkeezy ????????!



These past two years with you? Amazing. Thank you for all that you taught me. Thank you for being so protective over me. Thank you for guiding me and loving me. See you later Johnson @LumkoJohnson ???? pic.twitter.com/4Cla1TgEdP— superstar / aus’congratz (@lulaodiba) September 14, 2022

#SABC1 would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of former YoTV presenter, Lumko Johnson, who passed on yesterday, 14 September 2022. #RIPLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/yAWvLQ6JrB— SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) September 15, 2022

Life was LIVED! FUN was had! MEMORIES were made!

In the 15 Years we knew each other I don't recall one unpleasant memory with you. A great spirit indeed!

And you know I ain't gonna be lying just because you are chilling next to Akhumzi right now. Go well Baby#RIPLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/0TmOAxO3Yp— Zamani (@NkululekoZamani) September 14, 2022

All I wanna do right now is just post about Lumko so Mzansi knows what a positive and joyful person Lumko was.



Dare you to find an industry person who would say Lumko was a bitch to me or blocked this for me. #RIPLumkoJohnson— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 14, 2022

Farewell my friend.



I’m gonna miss our debates.



I’m gonna miss you celebrating other creatives.



I’m gonna miss you cheering me on.



I’m gonna miss you calling me by my full name.



I’m gonna miss your fabulous soul.



It’s just me and @Samora_Mangesi now #RIPLumkoJohnson pic.twitter.com/Yy04YsukFW— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 14, 2022

At the time of their passing, Lumko produced The Night Cap with Lula Odiba of YFM as well as the station’s first radio drama Tequila AF – a project that they were particularly proud of.

Over the last few years, Lumko also filled the position of presenter, scriptwriter and voice-over artist for the annual Feather Awards, lending their signature tone and razor-sharp wit to the biting humour of the Feather Awards script.



And this does not even begin to highlight all the projects they had a hand in over the years.

Memorial and funeral arrangements

Details on memorial and funeral arrangements will be shared by the family in due course and they have duly asked that the public and media respect their privacy as they deal with this difficult loss.

