Updated Polo Vivo defies its age with dramatic safety rating boost

Enhanced systems take Mzansi's favourite hatch from two to four stars in NCAP test.

It was a classic case of putting your money where your mouth is when Volkswagen in August introduced the updated Polo Vivo featuring a range of enhancements.

To showcase how effective the safety improvements in the form of the newly-added electronic stability control and optional head and side front airbags are, VW voluntarily submitted both the old and new model for Global NCAP testing. And the improvements are rather remarkable.

Those “little” enhancements, which can easily get lost on a specification sheet, made a world of difference. It helped the updated model score four stars for adult occupants compared to the two stars achieved by the previous version. Both versions scored three stars for child occupants.

What makes the four-star rating a significant feat is the fact that this car, which started life as the Polo in 2010, is turning 15 soon. There are much younger models that will not or have not score as much as four starts.

Polo Vivo Comfortline gets a Life

While there are more affordable and modern hatchbacks and a host of compact crossovers than the Kariega-built Polo Vivo which starts at R266 600. But South Africa’s most popular hatchback’s updated safety credentials will give it massive leverage over cheaper options which are often scrutinised for their safety.

The Citizen Motoring recently sampled the updated VW Polo Vivo in 1.4 Life guise, which has replaced the Comfortline derivative and costs R288 500.

Exterior upgrades include 15-inch Ubomi allow heels, 2D VW badging in the front and rear with new Vivo lettering on the tailgate, redesigned front bumper with fog light and daytime running lights.

The updated Polo Vivo only features VIVO lettering on the tailgate. Picture: Volkswagen

There was no need to put the safety systems to the test, but did get to spend some quality time with the new infotainment system. The latter being apart from the safety enhancements the biggest change from the outgoing model.

New infotainment system

The 9-inch Mirgor colour touchscreen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto is a far cry from the 6.5-inch Composite Media system with its black and LCD screen and physical knobs and buttons on the sides. While the system is unique to the Polo Vivo, it does offer the same look and feel as any other Volkswagen, whether it is an Amarok or Touareg.

But gaze your eyes back to the instrument cluster and the Polo Vivo’s true age becomes evident through the LCD TFT-display between the analog dials which has not changed since 2010. The same goes for the finishing inside the door and on the dashboard on which the very same light switch, air vents and aircon control still serve. The upholstery has however been updated and the seats are now clad in what VW calls Halftone trim.

While the simplistic layout is not always a bad thing in today’s day and age, it’s when you start searching for features that you realised how humbly specced the Polo Vivo rolls off the assembly line. There are no air vents in the rear where the poor occupants have to wind down the windows manually to get fresh air. Auto headlights, automatic wipers and cruise control are all optional extras. And push-button and a reverse camera is non-existent.

The new 9-inch infotainment display is in stark contrast to the LCD screen in the instrument cluster. Picture: Volkswagen

German quality and engineering

Most of these exclusions are out the window once you turn that thing called a key and pull away. The Polo Vivo Life is powered by the tried and trusted 1.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and contributes to making the ride a very pleasurable one. It sends 63kW of power and 132Nm of torque to the front wheels via five-speed manual transmission which is a gem of gearbox.

We did not test VW’s fuel consumption claim of 5.9L/100km as it can be a lot of fun to keep the mill on the boil at higher revs. But we know from experience that with some restraint that a low-six is possible.

The car handles very easy and feels planted on the road. It is once you start rowing the manual box around town that you realise what the popular pull is towards this now humble little hatch. There is an aura of German engineering and quality that comes with the Volkswagen badge that is hard to find in other offerings.

The updated Polo Vivo will only boost the longevity of that aura.