Lynn Forbes: ‘I can never say ‘happy heavenly birthday’ on what would’ve been AKA’s 37th birthday

On what would’ve been his 37th birthday, Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’s mother, Lynn Forbes reflected on the day the late rapper was born.

The mother of late rapper AKA, Lynn Forbes has reflected on the day he was born on what would’ve been his 37th birthday. Picture: lynnforbesza

“On this day, at 1:15 in the early morning, I heard your first cry; I felt your warmth as you were placed on my chest. Your natural birth, 37 years ago, left me exhausted yet invigorated,” wrote Lynn on her Instagram.

AKA was fatally shot in February 2023 while in Durban.

‘My firstborn’

In her ode to her late son, Lynn said she couldn’t take her eyes off her newly-born son the day he was born, saying that moment changed her heart forever.

“I couldn’t take my eyes off you. Counting every tiny toe, every little finger. My tiny baby boy, my firstborn. Your hands wide open, long legs dangling.”

“In that moment, my heart changed forever; you made me a mother. I was yours, and you were mine. A bond unbreakable, an infinite love.”

“I can never say “happy heavenly birthday,” For your birth day is an occasion forever etched in my heart.

AKA’s death sent shockwaves not only in South Africa but in parts of the continent and beyond African borders.

Lynn recently visited Türkiye with his daughter, Kairo. According to Lynn, AKA had wished to take his family to a European country.

“On this trip, it literally feels as if we are walking in his footsteps, with him leading the way wherever we go,” shared Lynn.

“Kiernan, your spirit lives on and hearing people, often strangers, relate stories about meeting you and their very memorable interactions with you, are very heartwarming but also brings healing to us at the same time.”

In a recent interview, Benni McCarthy reflected on his bond with AKA, saying the late rap artist is the only person who would’ve convinced him to have another stint in music.

“The closest person that could’ve gotten me back into music or doing anything remotely was the late AKA,” said South Africa’s all-time leading goalscorer in his interview on 5FM.

“He was someone that was really special, we had a bond me and him, we’d always be in contact,” said McCarthy.

At the time of AKA’s passing, the former Porto striker was based in England, working as an assistant coach at Premier League club Manchester United.

Manchester United, a club AKA supported, paid tribute to him in the match day programme.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kiernan Forbes, otherwise known as AKA, a rapper and United supporter from South Africa. He was a huge red, greatly admired by so many,” averred the note in the match day booklet.

McCarthy also captioned photos of himself with AKA, with a condolence message to the Forbes family.

Murder case latest

Two of the seven men charged with the murders of AKA and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane will remain in custody after their second bail application was denied.

Earlier this month, the Durban Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) ruled against granting bail to Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande.

The pair had submitted a second bid for bail, arguing that new facts had emerged since their initial applications.

Both men and their co-accused Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, and Siyanda Myeza were denied bail last May.

The suspects face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and five counts of attempted murder.

Additionally, Mkhwanazi, Ndimande, Myeza, and Gwabeni face money laundering charges.

