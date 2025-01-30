Police arrest double murder suspect 24 hours after crime

Police said they were tipped off about the suspect who was involved in the double murder and house robbery.

Gauteng police have arrested a double murder suspect just 24 hours after committing the crime.

Lyttelton police said they were tipped off about the suspect who was involved in the double murder and house robbery in the area on Monday.

Double murder

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said detectives established that the suspect’s modus operandi involved identifying homes listed for sale, approaching the owners and making contact under the guise of being a prospective buyer.

“On the day of the murder, the suspect arranged to meet with the homeowner. Once inside the house, the suspect executed his robbery plan. Tragically, the occupants resisted, and during the altercation, the suspect, armed with a firearm and a knife, fatally stabbed two victims, who succumbed to their injuries on the scene.”

Arrest

Van Dyk said members of the Community Policing Forum (CPF), private security, and Saps immediately responded to the scene, and forensic teams were deployed to process the evidence.

“On 28 January 2025, the team followed up on information which led them to one suspect who was found in possession of the vehicle used during the commission of the crime, a firearm and blood-stained clothing with stolen property from the crime scene.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today, 29 January 2025 on a charge of murder, attempted murder, house robbery, possession of stolen property and possession of unlicensed firearm,” van Dyk said.

Acting district commissioner of Tshwane Brigadier Kushie Pietersen commended the collaborative and coordinated efforts of law enforcement in apprehending the suspect and ensuring justice for the victims.

Putco arrests

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police have arrested two suspects in connection with the torching of 50 Putco buses at four depots in the province.

On Monday night, a group of armed suspects driving a white Toyota Quantum ambushed security and torched the buses at the KwaNdebele region of the Nkangala District Municipality

The violent incident left two employees injured – one was shot in the leg and another was struck on the head with a chair.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the two men, aged 29 and 37, were handcuffed on Tuesday following a coordinated effort by the team, which was assembled under the leadership of the acting provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi.

