Celebrity make-up artist Maja Janeska found with gunshot wound to the head

Citizen Reporter

Celebrity make-up artist and businesswoman, Maja Janeska has died from a gunshot wound to the head, News24 has reported.

According to the publication, police have opened an inquest docket. While her death is not being treated as suspicious by law enforcement agencies, her good friend, model Iva Ristic and wife of Springbok player, Elton Jantjies, said her friend wasn’t suicidal.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said police received a call about a person who allegedly killed herself in Bassonia Estate.

“Upon arrival at the address given, police found a woman in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. There was a firearm next to her. The woman was certified dead by the paramedics,” Masondo told the news publication.

ALSO SEE: Jub Jub in hot water again, for allegedly insulting, threatening his business partner

Who is Maja Janeska?

According to Janeska’s Linkedin account, she is the President of Business Development at Blazer Investments, which is described as a facilitation, business advisory and brokering organisation ‘focused on scalable business opportunities to create change and accelerated for our customers and global partners’.

The company’s about information also explain that they facilitate and finance strategic transactions between buyers, sellers and financiers.

Janeska’s ties to Julius Malema

The Macedonian Instagram influencer is said to have been in an on-off relationship with Kyle Phillips, the co-director of Adriano Mazzotti’s Carnilinx cigarette company, and the man who helped EFF leader Julius Malema pay his tax bill.

Janeska and Phillips reportedly attended Mazotti’s daughter’s wedding in Ibiza in August together where Malema and his wife were also in attendance.

ALSO SEE: Cape Town pub apologises after racist incident goes viral [VIDEO]

Elton Jantjies’ wife Iva Ristic devastated by Janeska’s death

Iva Ristic’s year is not panning out as planned as the model had to deal with the fallout of her husband’s affair with Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee, which made headlines in September this year.

Ristic, who recently relocated to Turkey with her children, took to Instagram on Friday to express her shock at her good friend’s unexpected death.

“Fly high my dearest friend! I have no words just anxiety and sadness… Can’t believe you are gone, just like that… Your beautiful face and our funny jokes is something I will forever miss….

See you on the other side,” Ristic captioned her post.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers