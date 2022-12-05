Cape Town pub apologises after racist incident goes viral [VIDEO]

Faizel Patel

A Cape Town drinking establishment has apologised for an alleged racist incident at the establishment, after a video went viral on social media.

In the clip, Christopher Logan, a friend of the alleged victim, Thabiso Danca, is seen confronting the owner of Hank’s Olde Irish pub in Stellenbosch after Danca was denied entrance to the establishment.

According to Danca, the bouncer said Hank’s had a right of admission policy that stated he needed to be accompanied “by a white person” to enter the pub.

Discrimination

There had never been any instruction to staff to disallow patrons entrance on the basis of race or gender discrimination in their 30 years of service, Hank’s Olde Irish pub said in a statement.

Charges of assault have been opened against Logan, and the matter was subject to further investigation, the pub added.

“We as owners have never discriminated, nor will we ever instruct our staff to discriminate on any basis whatsoever, on the basis of gender, sexual orientation or race.”

The following video contains vulgar language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Video: Supplied

“We want to place on record that we are extremely concerned for the well-being and safety of the staff involved, therefore we will not be commenting any further while we conduct an internal disciplinary process about these allegations and the police conduct their criminal investigation.”

According to SABC News, a case of assault has been opened with police against the individual for making accusations in the video.

Belinda Migor

The alleged racist incident comes after a 60-year-old Benoni woman allegedly called for black people to be banned and killed, instead of pit bulls.

Belinda Migor was arrested last month after a WhatsApp voice note from a group called ‘Pit Bulls Be My Voice’ was leaked.

In the voice note, she called for black men to be castrated and for black women’s uteruses to be cut out.

Migor is facing charges relating to crimen injuria and will return to court in March 2023.

Additional reporting by: Kgomotso Phooko

