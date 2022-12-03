JubJub in hot water again, for insulting, threatening his business partner

Narissa Subramoney

Controversial rapper and TV personality, Molemo JubJub Maarohanye has been accused of abuse on the eve of the Moses Kotane Arts Festival that is expected to take place on this weekend at Moruleng

Stadium in North West and of which he is one of the orgnaisers.

His business partner, Keabetswe Mokoena through her lawyers Munyaitsi Attorney’s, on Friday instructed

Maarohanye to be “immediately” removed from participating in the festival.

Maarohanye threatened and insulted his business partner

Mokoena has accused the Uyajola 99 host of threatening and insulting her on a WhatsApp group, where he allegedly referred to her as “loose” and a “bitch.”

ALSO READ: Jub Jub raped me, he didn’t ‘smash’, says Amanda du-Pont

Screengrabs of the messages

“I am scared for my life because I do not know what he is planning to do to me when this is over,” she said.

Mokoena and Maarohanye are business partners and directors of the host, Raah Foundation, a non-profit company that has been contracted by the festival.

PR company, Bo-Esi Media said the Raah Foundation project is meant to develop artists in North West. But Mokoena accused the rapper of turning it into a “one-man show” who expelled some of the upcoming and young artists who were supposed to be the main beneficiaries of the project.

Maarohanye is accused of “sabotaging the project” and turning it into a “circus”.

“He has been taking unilateral decisions and hiring new crew members every week without my knowledge,” said Mokoena.

“And once again a woman has fallen victim of abuse in the hands of JubJub during 16 days of activism,“ said Mokoena.

ALSO READ: Jub Jub to Kelly Khumalo: ‘Lets put our differences aside for the sake of our son’

“He has deliberately sidelined me from my own project and has gone as far as expelling some of the

young artists who were placed on the lineup. He also decided on the final lineup without discussing it

with me, Mokoena said.

Maarohanye also allegedly fired an experienced project manager at the 11th hour, along with artists such as Mxolisi Kenneth Madondo which he brought on the project.

Mokoena gets lawyers involved

Munyaitsi Attorney’s have since issued the instructions to Maarohanye to stop contacting Mokoena and to “stop insulting her with her mother’s private parts”.

“Your actions are also an infringement of our client’s right to remain free from harassment and also

to participate and make decisions as a director of the company that you both share directorship for.

As a result of your actions, our client has suffered substantial harm to her personal character,

emotional stress, and substantial harm to her professional reputation and business,” reads the lawyers’ letter.

“We also instruct you that our client has informed us that no meetings in respect of the events

should be held in her absence.”

Bo Esi Media said the shows are still going ahead despite the fall out.

*This is a developing story

NOW READ: Uyajola 99: Jub Jub gives viewers a glimpse of his emotional side