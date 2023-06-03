Makhadzi asked to dress modestly for kids’ festival in Maputo

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Headlining one of the country’s biggest festivals, South Africa’s Makhadzi was asked to dress appropriately for a kids festival at Maputo’s Zimpeto National Stadium, where she was headlining kids festival, Bawito Festival & Pequenada.

The Matorokisi singer, who is usually scantily dressed when performing, was asked by the organisers of the event.

“Bawito Festival asked me to not show off my body, I had to honour the invite. I am still a kid; I have to listen when elders talk to me,” wrote the singer in an Instagram post.

The festival is produced by Bow Music, which is founded by one of Mozambique’s biggest artists Mr Bow.

Covering up nicely

In heeding the request from her hosts, the singer, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, wore a nice blue suit with a white polo neck.

Some of her followers were so impressed by the way the singer looked, that they even think she looks better when she is more covered.

“And you look more beautiful when your body is covered,” commented rutendo1952. While Kutama Tshianeo found it hilarious that Makhadzi still calls herself a child at the age of 26. “Kid ya 26 years naa makhadzi,” she said.

