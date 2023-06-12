Makhadzi gears up to drop a hot new album featuring 15 songs

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Music lovers are in for a treat this long weekend. Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, famously known as Makhadzi, is getting ready to release an exciting new album with 15 awesome songs.

Makhadzi shared the exciting news on her Instagram, comparing the album to a pregnancy and revealing that she’s about to give birth to twins named DEAR EX and Niazwifha official audio on 16 June, 2023.

Twins coming out fresh on Friday

Showing her pride as a mom, Makhadzi confidently assured her fans that they will love her new album.

She shared a picture of herself cutting tomatoes and mentioned that she’s preparing a special treat for her twins, who should arrive fresh on Friday.

Fans reaction to the upcoming album

Fans could not contain their excitement when they learned about Makhadzi’s Instagram announcement regarding her upcoming album.

They flooded the comments section with love and support, eagerly anticipating the album’s release.

Makhadzi dresses modestly for kids

Makhadzi had a special invitation to perform at the Bawito Festival & Pequenada, a kids festival held at Maputo’s Zimpeto National Stadium.

Given the nature of the event, Makhadzi was kindly requested to dress in a way that would be suitable and enjoyable for the young audience as she was asked by the organisers of the event.

One of Mozambique’s prominent artists, Mr Bow, has established Bow Music, the production company behind the festival.

On her Instagram post, the singer mentioned that the Bawito Festival requested her to dress modestly and avoid showing off her body.

“Bawito Festival asked me to not show off my body, I had to honour the invite. I am still a kid; I have to listen when elders talk to me,” wrote Makhadzi on her post.

