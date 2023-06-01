WATCH: DJ Sbu and the co-founder of Mofaya bond over the energy drink inside factory

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

DJ Sbu shared a video of himself in a factory with the co-founder of energy drink, Mofaya, Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe.

“You know this man ne… he’s always wanted me to be in front of cameras and he doesn’t understand we are very different. He’s a camera guy, I’m not. It feels very strange Sbusiso,” Shongwe says in the video shared on Sbu’s YouTube channel.

The disparity in personality of the two is palpable. While Sbu can speak non-stop with unending energy, Shongwe seems reserved, taking a moment or two before uttering a word.

Shongwe was the one who approached the popular businessman about the idea of the brand, but DJ Sbu has been the face and voice of Mofaya since the brand was first advertised.

“This is our end of chapter one and we’ve got three chapters. So I’m looking forward to the next two chapters. So the next 14 years will actually define who we are… we’re going to be corporatising the business and that is what is actually exciting to me,” says Shongwe.

Similarities with the EFF

The partners talked about how their brand will celebrate its decade in just a few months. In the video Sbu speaks of how Shongwe used to juxtapose him with EFF leader Julius Malema.

“Juju was fired from a giant, which is the ruling party and you’ll always make similar examples and say I was also fired from a giant which is the SABC,” says Sbu.

To which Shongwe responds: “I actually told you, that the journey we’re going to have will be similar and the pain we have to go through”.

Word to the youth

With today being the first of June, a month when the country celebrates its young people, owing to the 1976 June Uprising in Soweto, the two took the opportunity to share some jewels with young people. “What I’d like to say to the youth is that they are not young, they’ve been lied to over and over again. They are of the right age. If you look at the energy that the youth has, it’s an energy that changes things,” said Shongwe.

“In most cases, it’s genuine and authentic. Just like what happened in 1976, if you look at that youth, they knew what was wrong and they knew they had to do the right thing. Not for themselves, but for us.”

The little-known business partner even made an example of Robot Boii and how he’s being himself and inspires other people.

“It’s a generational mission this journey that we’re on. It’s very challenging, it’s painful. You can choose the quick route and make easy money, that’s fine. Or you can be like us and go for your dreams, no matter how big they can be,” says an emotional Sbu.

