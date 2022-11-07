PICS: MaMkhize and fam jet off to Dubai for lunch

Lethabo Malatsi

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and the Mpisane’s have taken “soft life” to another unreachable dimension after the family jetted off to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, simply to have lunch and blow off some steam.

Taking to her personal Instagram account, MaMkhize shared a video showing her and her family, including close friends, leaving the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to make their way to the UAE for lunch.

The entourage included MaMkhize’s son and daughter, Andile Mpisane and Sbahle Mpisane, alongside Andile’s wife Tamia, Hamilton Ngubo and Nozipho Ngubo.

Watch: MaMKhize jets off to Dubai

Mistreated in DRC

This after the reality tv star cited that her and the Royal AM football club were mistreated in DRC.

“Family vacation. I was mistreated in Congo and then my family said ‘how about lunch in Dubai?’ The rest is history,” the businesswoman wrote on Instagram.

“I will say this though, as a young team who have made their debut in CAF this year, we truly are learning a great deal about the football culture in other African countries. I for one am learning how antagonist a patriarchal society can be.

“As surprising and shocking as the experience was in Lubumbashi, it can only make us stronger and we couldn’t be more motivated as a team to work even harder in achieving our goals,” MaMkhize said in another post.

Convoy of luxury cars

The family had a convoy of luxury cars awaiting them once they touched down in the UAE, with each getting in their designated cars. Sbahle was seen driving a Bentley and Andile alongside his wife, Tamia in a purple and black I8 BMW.

“Same cars in and out the country,” Andile captioned his post.

PICS: MaMkhize and family travel in style

Picture: Instagram story screengrab

Picture: Instagram story screengrab

The family shared Instagram stories giving their followers a glimpse of the soft life, including the Dubai views.

“Whatever happens in South Africa must happen in Dubai,” MaMKhize said in a video.

Picture: Instagram story screengrab

Picture: Instagram story screengrab

