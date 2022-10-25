MamMkhize takes on ‘Durban Gen’ appearance, but doesn’t want to be an actress

Citizen Reporter

It seems businesswoman and reality star Shawn ‘MamMkhize’ Mkhize really wants to be an actress and she will be taking another stab at it when she appears on etv medical drama Durban Gen later this week.

The channel has confirmed that her first appearance on screen (which was first confirmed earlier this year) will be on Friday, 28 October, and MamMkhize will enter the world of Durban Gen as herself in back-to-back episodes.

In addition to the role being a cameo, she will be drawing inspiration from her life by coming on board to act as a sponsor to an NGO that Sne finds herself establishing later on in the series.

“Durban Gen is no stranger to welcoming big names to the show, and we’re excited about the prospects of where the story is headed. Expect some interesting conversations to be sparked with the inclusion of MamMkhize,” said the channel in a statement.

Not new to this

Last year, she brought the drama to SABC 1’s Uzalo, where she played the role of a mysterious, wealthy woman, with her eye set on the charismatic Kingdom of Canaan Church.

“Like me, she is a fighter. She lives on the edge and when faced with a challenge, she is determined to fight. So, I am extremely excited for my guest appearance, I can’t wait for everyone to see another side of my many hidden talents,” said MamMkhize in an interview with Drum ahead of her scenes airing.

She also told the publication that she did not audition for the part.

MamMkhize agreed to fill the role after receiving a call from the producers of the show.

Both Uzalo and Durban Gen are created by the same production house, Stained Glass TV – a production house co-owned by former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Gugu Zuma-Ncube. Her sister Thuli Zuma also works for the production company.

She also told the publication that she has no intention of pursuing an acting career, however, if she continues accepting these roles, people may begin to wonder if she hasn’t changed her mind.

