Mapimpi set to be a dad, Rassie clears the air

During a media briefing, the Springbok coach addressed Mapimpi’s absence from recent games.

Makazole Mapimpi of the Springboks during the Test match between South Africa and Portugal at Toyota Stadium on 20 July 2024 in Bloemfontein. Picture: Gallo Images

South Africa’s beloved Springbok Makazole Mapimpi is joining some of his teammates in fatherhood and fans are overjoyed.

Speculations surrounding the rugby player’s love life have been put to rest by Rassie Erasmus. During a media briefing on Thursday, the Springbok coach addressed Mapimpi’s absence from recent games.

“Mapimpi’s wife is giving birth. We don’t want to keep him away from that,” said Erasmus.

This revelation surprised fans, who were unaware the rugby star was married. Many supporters have taken to social media to express their support for this momentous period in Mapimpi’s life, particularly due to the player’s unfortunate history with tragedy and loss.

Rassie’s tears and Mapimpi’s tribute

In the SuperSport documentary Chasing the Sun, Erasmus was brought to tears as he shared a touching moment from the 2019 World Cup. The coach explained how players were required to have pictures of their family members overlaid onto their numbers. Mapimpi, however, had only his pictures due to the loss of his family.

His mother passed away in a car accident, which left him in the care of his grandmother at 14-years-old. Five years after his mother’s death, his sister suffered an illness in her brain. After this, his brother passed away due to electrocution.

During an interview in 2021 with Daniel Gallan, Mapimpi spoke to the resilience many associate him with. He said, “When you’re from the rural villages, it’s hard to see yourself achieving big things… Everyone has dreams. But to actually believe deep down that you’ll achieve them is not something that feels natural. You have to tell yourself lies sometimes.”

While Mapimpi may have missed the game that won South Africa the Freedom Cup, the birth of his child earned him more than just a trophy, but an immeasurable blessing.

