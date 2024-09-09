Malcolm Marx grateful to be part of current Bok side: ‘I cherish every moment’

Since coming back from a serious knee injury at the start of the season, Marx has slowly been making his way back to his best.

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx dives over to score a try against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship in Cape Town over the past weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

It was another action packed showing off the bench from Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx, as his late second half try helped the Boks clinch a hard-fought 18-12 win over the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship over the past weekend.

Despite the assertion of many that Marx is the best hooker in world rugby, he regularly plays off the bench as part of the famed Bok ‘Bomb Squad,’ as he did on Saturday.

Since coming back from a serious knee injury at the start of the season, he has slowly been making his way back to his best, and his cameo in the second All Blacks Test was arguably his best showing for the Boks this season.

‘Enjoy every chance’

Although many believe he should start more than he plays off the bench, Marx claimed that he is just happy to be a part of the group and will do whatever is required of him.

“I’m speaking on behalf of myself here, but I am extremely grateful to be a part of this side. To represent your country is amazing and I am extremely grateful to be here. I cherish every moment and enjoy every chance I get,” said Marx.

“I think everybody knows their roles and responsibilities, whether you are starting on the bench or not in the 23. You have got a responsibility if you are not in the 23 to prepare the guys as best you can to play on that weekend, whether you are starting or playing off the bench.

“We know what we are playing for, we know what we want to achieve and everybody cares. The main thing for me is to make an impact, in a positive way, and just represent my family, and my country and give my best in what we are doing.”

Try scoring

Speaking about his try, which lifted him into the top 10 try scorers in Bok history, while extending his lead as the most prolific Bok forward try scorer, Marx again credited the team, rather than himself.

“It wasn’t just me, there was a whole pack of forwards involved there, and I was just the one who managed to get it over the line,” said Marx.

“But there were another seven guys in front of me that were trying to put me in that position so that we could get the try. It is not just me, there are a whole lot of other factors there that go into it and it is awesome to see.”

The Boks are now on the verge of winning the Rugby Championship, thanks to their fourth win of the competition, but Marx admits there is still plenty to work on over the final two games of the competition, after they struggled in various facets, including the breakdown, against the All Blacks.

“They are a great side and they have some great poachers as well. I just think we weren’t accurate enough, not only in the first half but also in the second half when they had a couple of penalties as well,” explained the hooker.

“They were accurate and we were inaccurate at the breakdown. Obviously there are one or two things we need to work on and see if we can improve ahead of the coming games.”