Maxhosa announce expansion into US market with New York store set for 2024

Maxhosa founder Laduma Ngxokolo. The brand just annouced the opening of a new store in New York. Picture:laduma/Instagram

Luxury clothing brand Maxhosa has announced a new branch of their store in New York USA set to be launched in 2024.

“Maxhosa will have a new home in New York in February 2024, on the lower side of the Soho district,” said brand founder Laduma Ngxokolo in sharing the news on Instagram.

“To each and every one that supported us since day one, to date, and planning to support us in the future, raise your glasses and celebrate this big moment with us, thank you.”

Maxhosa was found in 2010 by Ngxokolo and has gone on to be one of the world’s sought-after fashion lines, outside the US and Europe.

“The vision began by creating a modern Xhosa-inspired knitwear collection suitable for this market. Laduma, having gone through this process, felt compelled to develop premium knitwear in celebration of traditional Xhosa aesthetics. Through accessing and playing with the astonishing power of traditional Xhosa beadwork patterns, symbolism and colours, MAXHOSA AFRICA was born,” it reads on the brand’s website.

The store has a couple of branches in South Africa, namely at Mall of Africa, in Sandton City and Boardwalk in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth). Ngxokolo is in the US, where he attended a DJ Khaled’s 48th birthday party which was graced by a ubiquity of celebrities.

Amiri in South Africa

As Maxhosa announced its expansion into the US market, international brand Amiri launched its first store in Sandton on Monday.

Amiri is an international luxury fashion brand found by Mike Amiri. It announced its partnership with South African DJ and music producer Black Coffee. DJ entrepreneur Themba ‘Euphonik’ Nkosi is also one of the business partners.

The high-end luxury store officially opened its doors with an intimate gathering on Monday evening. Situated in the heart of Sandton City Mall, the Diamond Walk store promises an immersive and luxurious shopping environment that encapsulates Amiri’s distinctive aesthetic.

Anele Mdoda with Black Coffee at the opening of the Amiri store in Sandton on Monday. Picture: Supplied

“Collaborating with Amiri brings rhythm to couture, merging the pulse of sound with the allure of design, creating a symphony of style and substance. The opening of the store in South Africa is massive for the team and we are honoured to share it with everyone today,” said Black Coffee in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Amiri experience to Johannesburg, the fashion hub of the country, offering a luxurious unique retail journey for the discerning shopper,” said brand founder and Creative Director, Amiri.

