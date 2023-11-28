Sho Madjzoi launches hairline brand inspired by her young fans

Sparkle Braids follows Sho Madjozi’s book, 'Shoma and the Stars' that was published last year, the book has sold at least 4000 copies.

After the passing of her little sister in 2019 Sho Madjozi was in a dark place, but something magical happened when she began trending on social media when young girls began styling their hair like hers. She is now launching a hairline inspired by her young fans.

“This was a few days after I had lost my little sister. I was in the darkest place I had ever been, wanting to give up completely, when suddenly I started trending because tens of thousands of girls had done their hair like mine,” Sho Madjozi tells The Citizen.

“I don’t think that was coincidental. There was something magical about it. I just cried and cried and cried. I had lost my little sister but then I had also gained a whole nation of little sisters. I call them my stars because they were the stars in my darkest night. And my book, Shoma and the Stars, is dedicated to them.”

The muso, whose real name is Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, recently announced that she’ll be launching a hairline, Sparkle Braids, inspired by the throngs of young girls who adore her.

“I posted a short little video of me with sparkle braids and parents immediately knew they were in trouble. They knew their little ones would love them. It’s so funny but I love that the little ones get to have something like this. It’s unique and it’s magical,” said the Huku singer.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tol Ass Mo and Mome ‘reunite’ months after divorce announcement

Influence on young girls

Madjozi’s influence over young girls started long before she became a famous singer.

“Right from the very beginning when I did a hairstyle people wanted to do it too. This actually started happening before I was well known. I used to joke that hair braiders knew me before the public did because customers would show them my pictures and say, ‘Do my hair like this.’ I love braids, and I love inventing new styles.”

Shoma and the Stars was published last year through Ethnikids Publishers and has sold at least 4000 copies since its release. “It is the number one best seller in some of the biggest book sellers, so I’m so happy that it is being well received,” said Madjozi.

A productive 2023

Sho Madjozi has only released two songs this year, Balotelli and Chale but has had a good year outside of the music. She was a keynote speaker at the University of Cape Town as Swahili was included to the curriculum. Howver, she says people should look out for new material from her before the year ends.

“Two released songs but a lot of other things have been happening. In Shoma’s world the activity book, a music video and a song called I can be me – due for release in December. Our inaugural Shoma Fest [is] on the 10th of December at Mall of Africa.”

Sho Madjozi confirmed that she’ll be releasing new music in 2024 and a documentary, seasonal hair product release and is also expected to tour a couple of places.

“I also want to make sure I schedule in time to spend with my family and friends and doing other things I love like writing and finding myself again. I am happy with how the year is ending and with what is coming ahead.”

NOW READ: ‘So painful to watch’: Netizens react to Minnie Dlamini addressing Itumeleng Khune ‘joke’