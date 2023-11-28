Mrs South Africa producer Wayne Stafford has died

Tributes continue to pour in...

The Mrs South Africa organisation has confirmed the passing of producer, Wayne Stafford.

His family has also shared a statement on his Instagram, announcing the sad news. Both statements did not reveal his cause of death.

“It’s with very heavy hearts that we bid farewell to a beloved member of our Mrs South Africa family, Wayne Stafford.

“Wayne was a longtime friend and an irreplaceable producer, who has left a lasting mark on the fashion and entertainment industries, and our thoughts are with his friends and family in this difficult time,” said the Mrs SA organisation.

Wayne Stafford was more than a talented producer.

According to Mrs South Africa, Wayne also worked for prestigious showcases such as SA Fashion Week, Cape Town Fashion Week, the Sanaa Africa Festival, an many others.

“Wayne was more than a talented producer. He was a creative visionary. His dedication and artistry shaped many high-profile events across South Africa. His passion was evident from his early days when he established a modelling school and local pageants such as Miss Teen, and he evolved into a highly respected and popular mentor and trainer within the pageant community.

“Wayne’s impact was even felt on global stages, as he collaborated with many beauty queens both locally and internationally in renowned pageants such as Miss World and Miss Universe. Rest in peace, Wayne. You will forever remain a part of our Mrs South Africa family,” said the organization.

Many people have since shared their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Wayne.

