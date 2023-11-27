Prayers pour in for Zahara after hospitalisation reports

She is reportedly fighting for her life in ICU.

Fans have taken to their social media timelines to share prayers and well wishes for the award-winning singer Zahara, after reports that she is fighting for her life in the ICU.

According to Zimoja, Zahara was transferred to the ICU a few days after she was admitted to one of the private hospitals in Johannesburg.

The publication claims that a source revealed that the Loliwe hitmaker is battling a liver complication.

“Her liver is severely scarred, and she may need a liver transplant. Some of her family members from East London have come to Joburg to be with her. They are also holding prayer vigils for her to get better in both Joburg and East London, where she comes from,” a source said as quoted by Zimoja.

Well wishes for Zahara

Fans said they wished Zahara a speedy recovery and will keep her in their prayers. Taking to X, one wrote: “I pray Zahara gets well soon. She still needs to give us more beautiful albums.”

Another one said: “Oh no, she is one of my favourites and I hereby decree and declare healing for her to survive this in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

Get Well Soon Zahara, You Will Always be in Our Prayers Sisi. 🫶🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/8i7ilzN4UG November 26, 2023

Sending my love and prayers to Zahara. Phala sisi ❤️🙏🏿 https://t.co/knBaDexwzV — MbaliNzimande (@MbaliNzimande12) November 26, 2023

A few days ago, Zahara celebrated her 36th birthday. She thanked her fans, family, and friends for their love and support.

“Today, I celebrate 36 years of God’s grace, mercy, and kindness. To my beautiful family, friends, fans, and the Zahara Army worldwide, ndiyabulela kakhulu [thank you so much] for your love.

“You guys have supported me through the highest heights and lowest of lows. To God who called me and kept me in perfect peace, all glory to Him. To many more years,” she wrote on Instagram.

