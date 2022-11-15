PICS: Melinda Bam’s ‘babymoon’ in the Maldives

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Former Miss South Africa 2011 Melinda Bam and her husband Adriaan Bergh are on vacation of a different kind.

After announcing in October they were expecting their first child, the couple has decided to celebrate by going on a babymoon. We all have heard of a honeymoon, after a couple says I do, they mark this by usually an island vacation to celebrate their union.

But this is possibly an exciting concept for expecting parents.

‘Babymoon’

The former pageant queen posted up a storm to her over 168 000 followers on Instagram about her babymoon in the Maldives.

Bam explained the reason they were going on vacation was to also celebrate their eight year anniversary and she dedicated her post to her husband.

She wrote: “The past eight years have been a feast, if we could dream it, we did it, built our sky castles, chased dreams, built many of those castles with sweat and [tears]. [We’ve] had adventures that took our breath away, dared and won, laughed and played, prayed and believed, cried, and trusted…

“In the year there is a new star, a new adventure – but one for which our foundation is rock solid and ready. How blessed are we to be able to discover and let it grow the fruit of our lives together now! The season will undoubtedly be different, more colourful, fragrant, deeper and more weighty. I am so grateful and proud of you my husband – with the Father on our side – the best is yet to come.”

Bam shared what they have been up to during their babymoon which includes plenty of walks on the beach, suntanning, coconut water in the one hand and showing off the beautiful scenery of the Maldives.

“All the ingredients I could wish for in a babymoon…Such a sacred time, not because of the destination, but because of how we’re spending our time for our lil bubs. ” she said.

Bam added they needed the vacation to get some rest and some perspective.

“We used our time to pray for our lil bubs…every day a dedicated topic and assignment to cover our baby in prayer and scripture. It’s been a wonderful time with so many revelations on how we’ll do the new ‘us’, and to think through the advice we’ve received from our loved ones”.”