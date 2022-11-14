Who is Anna Modler, the SA model engaged to English football player Eric Dier?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

South Africa’s next famous wife and girlfriends (WAG’s) entrée is model Anna Molder after getting engaged to popular English footballer Eric Dier.

The model shared the exciting news earlier this month after saying yes in the most South African way.

Modler is seen cuddling with Dier, and a diamond engagement ring makes an appearance on her finger.

She wrote: “I said ja. ”

Dier is a top defender for the English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspurs and will represent his country after he was picked for the England World Cup squad for Qatar 2022.

Who is Anna Molder?

According to her Instagram account, Molder says she is a South African and Namibian. Modler is currently based in London. In her profession as a model she is often seen in places such as California, Cape Town, New York and Europe, though.

Modler is proudly local, often promoting South Africa’s wildlife and talented stars such as artist Nelson Makamo. She congratulated the award-winning artist on his solo exhibition in London in July.

Modler is 24 years old.

The football player went public with their relationship in September. The stunning model has been linked with former Arsenal and Manchester United player Alexis Sánchez in the past.

British media reported that Modler and Sánchez were together in 2020. This was also confirmed when the midfielder posted a picture of her with his two dogs.

In their engagement announcement Molder is seen cuddling Dier’s dog in their photo op.

WAGs is a popular term in Europe, which has become part of pop culture after the series of the same name same following the lives of women married to famous sports stars became popular.

The most notable WAGs over the years have been Victoria Beckham, and Georgina Rodriguez, who is engaged to and shares children with Cristiano Ronaldo.

WAGs are presumed to live a lifestyle of luxury, private jets, vacations, shopping trips to the best brands and brand collaborations to build their personas.

