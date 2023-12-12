‘May her melodies continue to echo in our hearts forever’ – Zahara’s family

The family's statement didn’t mention anything about her when they were planning on having her memorial service nor when she’ll be laid to rest.

Zahara’s family has spoken for the first time since her passing. Picture: zaharasa/Instagram

The family of late musician Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana has broken their silence since the passing of the musician was confirmed on Monday evening.

“A life beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. May we remember Zahara not with sorrow, but with the healing, joy, kindness and inspiration she brought to us through her life and music,” said the statement from the singer’s family.

“Surrounded by family and loved ones, Zahara departed this world on Monday, 11 December.”

‘Legendary figure’

“A legendary figure in the world of music, Zahara remarkably touched millions of people’s lives with her extraordinary gift and passion for music. She leaves behind an indelible mark on the music industry and a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts and souls,” said the statement released through Zahara’s X (formerly Twitter) page.

Sports, Arts and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa officially confirmed the singer’s passing on Monday night.

“I am very saddened by the passing of Zahara. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry,” said Kodwa.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) released a statement of condolences on Tuesday morning.

“The Recording Industry of South Africa notes with profound sadness the passing away of multiple Sama winner Zaharasa (real name Bulelwa Mkutukana). We send our condolences to her family, friends and fans. Hers was a voice of hope and resilience. Rest in peace Zahara.”

Zahara is a 17 time South African Music Awards (Samas) winning artist who broke into the industry in 2011 with her classic debut album, Lolilwe.

Lolilwe was certified double platinum 17 days after its release and went on to sell in excess of 100 000 copies, scooping eight Samas. In August this year she released an EP with some of her classic songs such as Loliwe and Imali. The project was titled Woman of Power.

The singer recently celebrated her 36th birthday. “To my beautiful family, friends, fans, and the Zahara Army worldwide, ndiyabulela kakhulu for your love. You guys have supported me through the highest heights and lowest of lows,” she wrote on her social media last month.

“To God who called me and keeps me in perfect peace, all glory to Him. To many more years.”

