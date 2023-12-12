‘Her music was loud and brave’ – South Africa reacts to Zahara’s death

The musician passed away late on Monday evening at a private Johannesburg hospital. She was 35 years old.

Mzansi’s hearts are bleeding once again as they woke up to the sad news of multi-award winning musician Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana’s passing on Monday evening.

While her family hasn’t issued a statement about her passing yet, both Sports, Arts and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa and American South African radio and television personality Jennifer Su confirmed the news on social media.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, just before midnight on Monday evening, Kodwa announced the heartbreaking news.

“I am very saddened by the passing of @ZaharaSA. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry. Government has been with the family for some time now. Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music.”

Su took to her Instagram account in the early hours of Tuesday morning to pay tribute to Zahara.

“RIP Zahara… one of South Africa’s most prolific singer-songwriters has died at 35 from liver complications. I have known Zahara since 2011, when she first released “Loliwe” (those are the photos I took from the SAMAs in 2011) and have followed her journey through her 17 South African Music Awards and worldwide acclaim. Rest well with the angels, you will be missed so much,” she captioned her post.

South African singer and songwriter Lady Zamar also took to social media to share her condolences with Zahara’s fans and family.

“Zahara did a lot for the music industry in South Africa…paved the way for so many others with her icon presence and guitar in hand. She will be missed. I never knew her personally, but her music was loud and brave. #ripzahara Praying for her family – she was loved.”

Social media reacts to Zahara’s death

Just like #BrendaFassie didn't make it to 40yrs😫 l hate this music business in 🇿🇦💔💔💔💔 #RIPZahara — PennyLebyane💚PennyLebyaneDotAfrica (@PennyLebyane) December 11, 2023

💔🕊️#RIPZahara Just a couple of months ago we worked on a special project. I'm grateful for all your efforts and time we shared working on your magic. Rest well Queen @zaharasa, Forever a Legend Zee 👑🎸 pic.twitter.com/K7h9wkpTvO — Mika'el 🥷🏾 (@MikeyMashila) December 12, 2023

Ohh God ,, Life is too short Rest well my Dear ,,, #RIPZahara pic.twitter.com/kOxhexoy5R — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) December 12, 2023

Hay man I never expected these news. I was hoping she'll pull through but I guess it was her time to go.



Lala ngoxolo Zahara sis💔😥#RIPZahara pic.twitter.com/rRy4djnZIS — Thembisile Q (@Thembisile_Q) December 11, 2023

Your music kept me going during some of my darkest days (still does) & I know that many others can relate. Your music was (still is) healing, meaningful, timeless & wholesome. Thank you. Lala ngoxolo ntombi endala. You will be missed but never forgotten. We ❤️you. ♥️ #RIPZahara pic.twitter.com/NJ5QXuBiou — Sam B (Sammy) #BlackLivesMatter (@BeynonSammy) December 12, 2023

Your music touched so many. That track Destiny was made to last for generations 🎶 #RIPZahara pic.twitter.com/7HXIWCPcLD — Libbs (@Real_Liberty_SM) December 12, 2023

Produced some of my proudest work with this album playing in the background. Makhulu's fav DVD. Thank you for everything, Bulelwa. May your family be comforted. Phila Ngonaphakade 🖤. #RIPZahara pic.twitter.com/2t43I7dnIQ — Nangamso ka NomaHlubi (@KaNomaHlubi) December 12, 2023

