Moneoa has a new Range Rover, says she’s still in debt

Kaunda Selisho

About a month ago, singer Moneoa Moshesh-Sowazi shocked South African social media users when she told the story of her last relationship and how she was physically abused, swindled and left in debt.



The alleged perpetrator was a businessman by the name of Phiwe Maphanga.

In a Livestream, the singer recalled moments in their five-year relationship that started off like a fairytale but quickly took a dark turn.

She spoke about how she had never had a wealthy boyfriend before and how having Maphanga cover most of the bills impressed her.

However, one morning, after the pair had been out partying the night before, Maphanga allegedly lost his cool after Moneoa told him to warm his own food. Food that she had prepared and dished up for him the night before.

“He would hit me on my face, and I would black out. At some point he had his knees on my shoulders and his hands around my neck, when I told him that he was killing me he said he would never kill me, but he was teaching me a lesson and that is how the Range Rover came about. It was not a gift he bought for me because he felt guilty.

He said the car will be in my name and he will pay and because he would lie effortlessly and I would believe him. He never paid it off. The bank continued to debit from me because the car was on my name, I ended up getting evicted because I could not afford my apartment,” she explained in her Livestream.

ALSO READ: Moneoa lays charges against alleged ‘swindler’ ex-partner

She then painted a picture of how her life had fallen apart as a result of believing Maphanga would cover the bills she needed to pay at the time. The situation led to her losing not only her apartment but also almost everything in said apartment, her BMW and the Range Rover he had supposedly given her.

The quest for justice is a difficult one in this country but God is unfailing in his promise. Watch this space— The Rose. (@Moneoa) August 27, 2022

A new Range Rover for Moneoa

Moneoa shows off the keys and interior of her new Range Rover | Picture: Screenshot

According to a recent report by OKMzansi, the songstress shared that she had received a new Range Rover courtesy of an unnamed “angel.”

Answering Instagram questions, the singer stated that she did not get back the car that Maphanga had given her but that it was an entirely new vehicle.

“I have a new car, yes, but I didn’t buy it. You’d never believe me if I told you the story but it’s a gift from an angel literally sent by God.”

Moneoa answers fan questions via Instagram | Picture: Screenshot

She insisted that she is in no position to afford a new car.

Moneoa also told her fans that blessings have been coming her way since she first shared her story and though she did not feel good about sharing at first, she is convinced it needed to happen in order for her life to improve the way it has in recent weeks.

Moneoa answers fan questions via Instagram | Picture: Screenshot

She concluded by stating that her current focus is rebuilding her career after Maphanga left her in the lurch and added that she did not mind being alone while doing so.

Moneoa said that if she decides to get into another relationship, the person who changes her mind will need to be “extraordinary.”

READ NEXT: Three-row, new Land Rover Defender 130 priced