Lulo Cafe breaks his silence after nude video leak

Metro FM DJ Lulo Cafe has deleted his social media accounts after a nude video of a man believed to be him was shared on social media by notorious gossip blogger Musa Khawula.

Khawula shared the video earlier this week, and claimed to have received the video from a friend. It is not clear whether he was referring to a friend of his or Lulo’s.

“Lulo Cafe on 4K” read the caption accompanying a video of a man towel drying after a shower as someone secretly filmed him from the bed facing the shower.

Musa Khawula’s followers and other Twitter users mass-reported the gossip blogger’s account and got his Twitter account suspended for sharing a nude video of someone without their consent – an act that goes against Twitter’s user guidelines/terms of service.

Lulo Cafe speaks

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday evening, the DJ (real name Sikhululo Maliwa) tweeted “I’m crushed, I have no fight left in me. I’m sorry.”

The tweet begin to worry those who had been concerned for his well-being since the video was first leaked.

A number of people took to Twitter to express their concern about the malicious nature of the leak and how it might impact the DJ’s mental health as well as his personal life.

“I’m ok, I was just apologising to those I’ve let down… I just need some time and I will be ok,” he added before deactivating his account once again.

His Instagram account is still active and people have taken to posting messages of support in his comments.

Lulo co-hosts Metro FM’s Audiogasm show alongside reality TV star and fellow DJ, Naked DJ (Quinton Masina).

In addition to being a father, he is also a mentor to aspirant creatives through his Lulo Arts Academy.