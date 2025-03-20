‘Where’s my public apology?’: Mo’Nique to Tyler Perry following his speech at Angie Stone’s funeral

Tyler and Mo’Nique’s feud reportedly started many years ago.

Comedian and actress Mo’Nique has written an open letter to filmmaker Tyler Perry after his speech at the funeral of the late singer Angie Stone.

Angie, who passed away earlier this month, was laid to rest on Saturday, 15 March.

In his speech, Tyler addressed the mistreatment that Angie faced throughout her music career.

“I am angry at the way she was treated… To think this woman was in this business for all these years, and there is a difference between performing because you want to and performing because you have to.

“All of those years, all of those songs, all of that money that was owed to her — where is it? It’s wrong, this is wrong, and I’m tired of seeing us struggle and go through things and work hard and not reap the benefits of what we were supposed to reap],” Tyler said.

Mo’Nique has since taken the opportunity to open up about the treatment she says she received from Tyler in the past.

An open letter to Tyler Perry

Earlier this week, Mo’Nique penned a lengthy open letter to Tyler on Instagram.

The actress said Angie’s “fight” inspired her and her husband to write the letter to Tyler.

“And the fight doesn’t end with your passing, as it is only beginning,” she added.

Mo’Nique questioned how Tyler could express anger over Angie’s mistreatment while he labelled her “difficult to work with” despite never having worked with her.

“How can you condemn poor treatment of others when you’ve imposed the same on me?” she wrote.

Mo’Nique added that this “false narrative” that Tyler allegedly helped to spread cost her millions of dollars.

“The false narrative you perpetuated helped blackball me, costing me tens of millions. Where’s the restitution for that?”

Concluding her letter, Mo’Nique said she wants Tyler to “take responsibility for his actions” and offer a public response.

“You asked, ‘Where’s the money she’s owed?’ Well, where’s my public apology that you promised in 2016? In closing, I hope your words at Angie’s funeral inspire you to correct the wrongs done to my family and me… We await your response,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tyler has not yet responded to Mo’Nique’s letter.

Tyler Perry and Mo’Nique’s feud

Tyler and Mo’Nique’s feud reportedly started many years ago.

According to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the issues started when Mo’Nique refused to spend more time promoting Tyler’s film Precious during the film’s awards campaign a few years back.

Mo’Nique played the role of Mary Lee Johnston in the film, which later earned her the Golden Globe award and the Academy Award.

