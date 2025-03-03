‘She was a true pioneer’: Tributes pour in for R&B singer Angie Stone

Angie passed away in a car crash this past weekend.

Tributes continue to pour in for the three-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone.

The 63-year-old American singer passed away in a car crash this past weekend in Alabama, US.

Stone was reportedly on her way from a performance when the accident occurred.

The car in which she was travelling overturned before being hit by a truck, according to ABC News. Stone was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and seven others were taken to hospital.

Fans and other celebrities have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the No More Rain hitmaker.

Multi-award-winning singer Jenniffer Hudson said Stone was a true pioneer.

“I can’t believe this – what a loss! Angie Stone was a true pioneer. Another one of our great soul singers has gone too soon. Prayers for her family and loved ones,” Hudson tweeted.

R&B icon Howard Hewet said he had plans to work with Stone.

“I had the privilege of speaking with Angie, and we had plans to invite her to my upcoming performance at the City Winery in Atlanta this April. Her talent and spirit will be deeply missed… Rest in peace, Angie. You will never be forgotten.”

Damn, RIP Angie Stone. 🕊️



She created one of the most powerful ballads honoring black men with “Brotha.”



As a kid, this song meant something to me, and it still does. 😢 pic.twitter.com/sFXwVTr6FG — Stef. 👨🏾‍💻 (@STEFisDOPE) March 1, 2025

ALSO READ: WATCH: Seven-time winner Liam Payne remembered at Brit Awards 2025

Angie Stone: ‘We’re getting back in the mix’

Before her untimely passing, Stone was excited about her new projects.

In a video posted on Instagram a few days ago, Stone spoke about upcoming endeavours, including tours booked for this year and the next.

“There is a lot going on that I don’t want to just let out the bag just yet. I am really excited about booking tours for this year, and for next year we already have a tour scheduled – and I’m excited about that.

“There are a lot of things happening as far as film, television, tours, artists, and songwriting – there are a lot of projects. All I can say is that we’re getting back in the mix.”

Stone also mentioned that she was working on new music and supporting emerging artists.

“I understand that a lot of people are not sure what I’m doing because I’ve been chilling and keeping it low-key, but I want you to know that I’m always being creative, I’m thinking, I’m working, and I’m writing,” she said.

She added: “I always keep my eye out for the next new talent that is emerging, and trust me, I have witnessed a lot of up-and-coming artists who are about to blow the lid off everything…”

NOW READ: ‘The Last Ranger’ team enjoy the Oscars despite not winning award