WATCH: ‘He said that he couldn’t make it’: Doja Cat blasts ‘deadbeat’ dad after SA show

Doja Cat performed at the SunBet Arena this Friday as part of the Global Citizen Move Afrika Tour.

International star Doja Cat has opened up about her father, Mzansi legendary actor Dumisani Dlamini, following her performance in Pretoria on Friday.

The Grammy Award-winning singer put her father on blast in a video posted on TikTok after her show at the SunBet Arena, where she performed as part of the Global Citizen Move Afrika Tour.

She said she had invited her father to attend the show, but he allegedly declined.

“He said that he couldn’t make it to my show because I don’t message him enough and I didn’t call him on WhatsApp,” she said in a video titled “The Deadbeat Chronicles.”

The Streets hitmaker said after he declined, she sent him a link to a gay adult movie site and told him to get his ticket there.

“So I sent him Gay P***, and they said, if you go to this link, you can get a ticket. It’s super duper easy,” she said.

She said he responded by saying he would pass it on to his management, as he was busy with rehearsals.

“Fair, right? He’s at work, right? And so he just keeps on messaging me. And he says, I’m just very busy right now. And I can’t get to the phone. I can’t do this at the moment. And then keeps messaging that to me.

“And then I sent him the website again. He said, what is the website? Because we were messaging each other, but he didn’t see the link the first time. And so I sent it again.”

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She added that he later realised what the link was.

“And he said, darling, what is this? What I’m seeing is a gay p***… I don’t know what to do with this. I can’t get the tickets,” she said.

Some social media users have since taken to the comments section and posted images of her father at the show, assuring her that he attended.

Doja Cat praises South African crowd

Despite the controversy, Doja Cat said she enjoyed performing in South Africa.

“For a place I’ve never been to, I feel like I’ve been here before. That’s what’s special about South Africa,” she said during her set.

“I say thank you to everyone here tonight. This is bigger than us; it’s bigger than me. It’s bigger than everybody here. This is one of the most fun shows I’ve ever done,” she added.

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