WATCH: ‘She’s been fed with evil by her mother’: Dumisani Dlamini breaks silence following Doja Cat’s social media meltdown

Doja Cat performed in South Africa for the first time this Friday at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Legendary South African actor Dumisani Dlamini has shared his side of the story after his daughter, American music superstar Doja Cat, alleged he refused to attend her first South African performance on Friday.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, performed at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria as part of the Global Citizen Move Afrika Tour.

Following the show, she took to social media to say her father had declined her invitation.

READ MORE: WATCH: ‘He said that he couldn’t make it’: Doja Cat blasts ‘deadbeat’ dad after SA show

Dumisani Dlamini breaks silence

On Sunday, Dlamini posted a video on Instagram in which he said he wanted to share his perspective on what happened regarding his relationship with Doja and her mother.

“I’ve worked so hard to fight for this country with Sarafina and then I have made a platform for this world to be where it is. And then I happened to meet Doja Cat, so-called Doja Cat, but I named her Zandile… but no one knows what happened,” he said.

He also opened up about his relationship with Doja’s mother, alleging that she influenced the narrative about him.

“Today, without a media briefing, let me tell you, you can’t be in a foreign country and find a woman…and then you make two kids with her. And then she becomes so lucky that she gives birth to the superstar. And then she gives information to the superstar that your father is not a good man,” he said.

Dlamini said when he met Doja’s mother, she already had three kids, and together they had two more.

“I never left my kids. And everyone saw it. She played the cards because of the influence of her mother. She came to South Africa. She just got the power to see me. And she faked it,” he said.

Wrapping up the video, the star expressed his love for his daughter and asked the public not to be hard on her.

“I am a man of integrity, respect, and love. Please don’t hate my baby. Please don’t say things to my baby. But know that I love her. She’s the best artist. And she’s been fed with evil by her mother,” he said.

Doja Cat’s father Dumisani Dlamini explains why he was never present in her life. pic.twitter.com/1wUQXJ6xwx — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) March 22, 2026

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