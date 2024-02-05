IN PICTURES: Unforgettable moments from the 2024 Grammy Awards
The 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday offered up incredible moments in music history, with history-making wins and dazzling performances.
US singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
Here we bring you some photographic highlights from the star-studded music event of the year.
VIDEO and PICTURES: Michael Jackson HIStory tribute show at Joburg Theatre