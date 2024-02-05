Multimedia

IN PICTURES: Unforgettable moments from the 2024 Grammy Awards

The 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday offered up incredible moments in music history, with history-making wins and dazzling performances.

US singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

Here we bring you some photographic highlights from the star-studded music event of the year.

Tyla, winner of the “African Music Performance” award for “Water” attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP
Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP
Canadian singer Celine Dion presents the Album Of The Year award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Canadian singer Celine Dion presents the Album Of The Year award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)
US singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman performs on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)
US rapper Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)
US media personality Paris Hilton arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
US singer Summer Walker arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
US rapper Jelly Roll arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
US rapper Doja Cat arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
US singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus performs on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)
US singer songwriter Billy Joel arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish (R) and US singer-songwriter Finneas O’Connell accept the Song Of The Year award for “What Was I Made For?” on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)
US singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Country Album for “Bell Bottom Country” during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
US singer-songwriter Victoria Monet poses in the press room with the Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best R&B Album for “Jaguar II” during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
Julien Baker (R), Phoebe Bridgers (L) and Lucy Dacus of US indie group boygenius pose in the press room with the Grammy Awards for Best Alternative Music Album for “The Record”, Best Rock Song for “Not Strong Enough” and Best Rock Performance for “Not Strong Enough” during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
US singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers poses in the press room with the Grammy Awards for Best Alternative Music Album for “The Record”, Best Rock Song for “Not Strong Enough”, Best Rock Performance for “Not Strong Enough” and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance for “Ghost In The Machine” during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the Grammys for Song of the Year and Best Song Written Visual Media for “What Was I Made For?” during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
US singer Coco Jones poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “ICU” during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
Nigerian singer Burna Boy performs on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)
Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe pose in the press room with the Grammy for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” for “Blood Harmony” during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
US Christian hip hop artist Lecrae poses in the press room with the Grammy for “Best Contemporaty Christian Music Performance/Song” and “Best Christian Album” for “Your Power” during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
Brett Morgen poses in the press room with the Grammy for “Best Music Film” award for “Moonage Daydream” during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
US songwriter Theron Thomas poses in the press room with the Grammy for “Songwriter of the Year, Non Classical” during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot arrive for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
US singer Dawn Richards arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
Poet Queen Sheba arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

