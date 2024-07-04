Mzansi celebs ready to ‘Ride the Wave’ at Durban July: Mawhoo, Tumi, Phuthi Khomo, and more

The highly anticipated horse racing event is set to take place this weekend.

The countdown is on for the Hollywood Bets Durban July, happening this Saturday at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

As always, this annual horse-racing extravaganza promises glitz, glamour, and enough star power to light up the night sky.

This year’s theme is #RideTheWave, and we chatted with some of our favourite celebs to get the inside scoop on their preparations, their thoughts on the theme, their designers, and what they’re most excited about. Here’s what they had to say:

ALSO READ: DJ Tira on what to expect from Afrotainment at Durban July 2024

Mawhoo

Thoughts on the theme #RideTheWave?

“I think it’s very interesting. Ride the Wave is unique and allows everyone to go all out.”

Designer collaboration?

“I’m wearing Sipho Masango, the designer.”

Inspiration for the outfit?

“My designer suggested the look since I was a bit confused about what to create.”

Most looking forward to?

“Fashion, good food, good music, and my performances. I’ll be creating unforgettable memories through content creation.”

Tumi Powerhouse

Thoughts on the theme #RideTheWave?

“I think it’s so multi-faceted in meaning. It could possibly mean the waves of change, the waves of power, or the waves of new beginnings. At least, that’s how I see it. It also gives us an opportunity to have multiple interpretations in terms of how we put our looks together! Colours, textures, and a personal view on waves.”

Designer Collaboration?

“It’s my first Durban July, so I wanted to give it a personal touch by working with a tailor who understands my silhouette better. It’s a little nerve-wracking as designers are inundated with demands, so I paid special attention to the details I wanted to have. I will, however, be collaborating with Steve Madden South Africa for my shoes and accessories, which is exciting!”

Inspiration for the Outfit?

“When I saw the theme, I thought of a mermaid! I grew up obsessed with them, so I thought of a silhouette, and flows like water.”

Most looking forward to?

“Definitely chatting to a few people through our interviews with some Unilever brands and the parties! I had to change my flights because it’s said that I won’t be able to catch anything early!”

So, whether you’re in it for the fashion, the races, or the fabulous company, the Hollywood Bets Durban July is set to be an unforgettable event. Get ready to ride the wave, Mzansi!

ALSO READ: RHOGQ star Liz Prinz inspired by Tyla’s Met Gala dress for Hollywood Durban July outfit

Phuthi Khomo

Thoughts on the theme #RideTheWave?

“I love the theme #RideTheWave for Durban July this year! It’s so refreshing and captures the essence of embracing the momentum and energy of the event.”

Designer Collaboration?

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with the talented designer Masango by Siphosihle, who has created a stunning outfit that perfectly captures the theme’s spirit.”

Inspiration for the Outfit?

“My inspiration came from the ocean’s waves and the idea of flowing with the tide. We were inspired by things that come from the ocean and get washed up on shore by the waves, like pearls and shiny treasures. So yes, the idea is to look like a mermaid that just washed up on shore, walking amongst the people. I wanted an outfit that exudes confidence, elegance, and movement.”

Most Looking Forward To?

“The electric atmosphere, the fashion, and the thrill of the horse racing, of course!”

Doro Mongy

Thoughts on the theme #RideTheWave?

“I absolutely love the theme. I see it as a commentary on the current political climate. The tide is changing, bringing about new and exciting things for the country. Waves are unpredictable, and it’s encouraging us to come along and take part in the change.”

Designer Collaboration?

“Masango by Siphosihle.”

Inspiration for the Outfit?

“I was inspired by the vigour of waves thrashing against a rocky shore. How they envelop and caress the rocks, shape and mould them, and smooth them out. I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be interesting to play with fabric that hugs and shapes my body?'”

Most Looking Forward To?

“The splendour of the garments for the day and the festive ambiance.”

NOW READ: KZN restaurants to check out during Hollywoodbets Durban July weekend