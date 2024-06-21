RHOGQ star Liz Prinz inspired by Tyla’s Met Gala dress for Durban July outfit

Real Housewives star Liz Prinz is gearing up for this year’s Durban July with great excitement and a unique vision.

Liz is popularly known for starring on The Real Housewives of Gqeberha (RHOGQ) and, most recently, on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa.

Speaking to The Citizen,the reality star shared her enthusiasm for the event and how she plans to capture the essence of the ‘Ride the Wave’ theme.

The highly anticipated horse racing event is set to take place on 6 July at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“I like the theme. It’s the ocean; the ocean wave is very powerful, and strong, and it has strength just like a racehorse at the Durban July. It is fierce, strong, and powerful.”

Liz on capturing the essence of ‘Ride the Wave’ theme

To bring her vision to life, Liz said she has enlisted a local designer from Gqeberha to create her dress.

“I have a local designer in GQ (Gqeberha) who will make my dress. I like being comfortable and showing off my legs. The wave of the theme is my inspiration.

“I wish the same designer who made Tyla‘s dress at the Met Gala could make mine. That dress made of sand is the perfect dress for this theme this year.”

Beyond the fashion, Liz is eager to reunite with her castmates from RHOGQ and is looking forward to placing her bets on a winning horse.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my castmates from UGT (Ultimate Girls Trip) and, of course, betting on a winning horse.”

See you at the races

The Hollywoodbets Durban July, set for 6 July, welcomes fans back for the 128th running of this iconic race at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.

This year’s theme, Ride the Wave, promises a spectacular event. Limited general tickets, priced at R230, provide a front-row view of the racing action from the grandstand and track-side lawns.

Attendees can also enjoy live DJ performances, runway and public fashion competitions. Tickets are available at Ticketpro, SPAR Payzone kiosks, and selected Sasol stores. Parking is available for R170.

