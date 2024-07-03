KZN restaurants to check out during Hollywoodbets Durban July weekend

Where and what someone will eat while visiting a country or city is as important to a tourist.

As much as throngs of people heading to Durban this weekend for the Hollywoodbets Durban July are focused on their fashion or where they’ll be partying, finding the perfect restaurant is also imperative.

Below are select dining options that you can try out while visiting the coastal city in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province.

Lupa Osteria Westville

Named after the immortal Roman wolf goddess who trains Roman demigods in the ways of their city, Lupa Osteria is a space for those seeking authentic and simple flavours of Italy.

The eatery uses fresh ingredients, selected with the greatest care, to give patrons consistently mouth-watering meals. The restaurant welcomes kids and serves pizza but still offers fine dining.

Entrepreneur Guy Cluver and head chef Chris Black founded Lupa in 2013 after noticing a gap in the market for an Italian food franchise rooted in the authentic and simple flavours of Italy.

This vision found its inspiration on a European holiday when Guy watched a popular pizzeria rolling out its pasta on the pavement.

This set the dream of Lupa into motion – a brand famous for the freshest ingredients, handmade pasta and woodfired pizza inspired by Rome.

Madam and Sir

Situated on the lively Florida Road, Madam and Sir, is an upmarket contemporary casual dining restaurant with a tastefully vibrant aesthetic, friendly service, and a deliciously diverse menu.

It is a full-service restaurant that opens at 7:30 am for breakfast and serves lunch and dinner until it closes.

According to their website, the name of the restaurant is a reflection of our commitment to blending the elegance of tradition with the vibrancy of contemporary dining experiences.

It speaks to the respect and personalized attention we extend to each guest, reminiscent of a bygone era when terms like Madam & Sir were the epitome of courtesy and recognition.

The Chairman

Situated on 146 Mahatma Gandhi Rd, Point, Durban The Chairman is a quirky yet sophisticated bar serving up creative drinks and a good time.

It is the brainchild of architect Ndabo Langa who wanted to create a place that people talk about and he has outdone himself with this space.

The eatery was opened in 2014 and like many restaurants around the world was affected by Covid. Langa described the venue as:

“Disneyland for the grown, mature, sexy, the gifted, the unpretentious, the lovers, the fighters, the ones that change the world, the dreamers who see the invisible and birth the impossible.”

It’s a jazzy cigar lounge that won’t be found anywhere else in Durban. You can expect unbelievably tasty and creatively presented cocktails and for those wanting something to eat, they have a variety of meals to choose from.

The mixture of cultures and music creates a truly great experience to be enjoyed by all. The waiters are engaging and go out of their way to make sure you get to sit back and enjoy your time. There is live music to keep you entertained, so be sure to bring your dancing shoes along for a good night of dancing.

If you are one to rather sit on the sidelines you have the option of buying a cigar letting you chill and take in your surroundings, giving you that full jazz night out feeling.

For more information, visit Hollywoodbets Durban July and stay tuned to The Citizen for regular updates on all things fashion and entertainment leading up to the event.