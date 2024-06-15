DJ Tira on what to expect from Afrotainment at Durban July 2024

"Entertainment, great food, teleportation, and more"

What to expect from Afrotainment Marquee at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024. Picture: Instagram/@djtira

Following a spectacular success last year, DJ Tira and his team are set to once again dazzle guests at the Afrotainment Marquee at the Hollywoodbets Durban July this year.

The highly anticipated horse racing event is set to take place on 6 July at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban,KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Known for delivering the ultimate entertainment and hospitality, DJ Tira said the Afrotainment Marquee promises to be no different.

He told The Citizen that people should expect a highly decorated marquee as usual.

“We spent a lot of money to make sure that our marquee looks the part. Our marquee has an indoor and an outdoor area, so you can choose if you want to chill outdoors or indoors with VIP in our elevated marquee. People have a choice.

“We’ve got VIP inside and VIP outside, but there is entertainment, great food, and teleportation.”

High fashion and entertainment

DJ Tira said for his outfit, he is working with his favourite designer, Ole Ledimo from House of Ole.

“I’ve already contacted Ole, who normally provides me with the outfit, so we’re working on doing something amazing this year.”

Speaking about this year’s theme, Ride the Wave, he said: “In Durban, we are all about the sea. So, if we start to appreciate the waves and the sea, then we connect.

“People must come down to have a good time at the race, and afterwards, they must not forget to go ride the real waves at the beach. But this year, we’re floating at the Durban July.”

He added that he is expecting very high fashion from people coming to the Afrotainment Marquee.

“I want them to be impressed when they arrive because the marquee is going to be on another level. So, if they bring the fashion and I bring an amazing marquee, we are going to take amazing pictures.”

See you at the races

The Hollywoodbets Durban July (on Saturday, 6 July) welcomes fans back to the 128th running of the iconic race, themed “Ride the Wave” at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.

Limited general tickets, that’ll get you a front-row view of the racing action from the grandstand and track-side lawns, live DJ performances, and runway and public fashion competitions, are available at Ticketpro, SPAR Payzone kiosks, and selected Sasol stores at R230, with parking at R170.

For more information, visit Hollywoodbets Durban July and stay in tune with The Citizen’s regular updates on all things fashion and entertainment leading up to the Durban July event.