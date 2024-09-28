‘I hope the story will encourage people’ – Zizipho Buti on her new lead role in ‘Soft Life’

The series will premiere on 18 November this year...

Generations: The Legacy star Zizipho Buti has secured a lead role in Showmax’s upcoming drama series Soft Life.

The streaming platform recently released a first-look teaser of the series, which is set to premiere on 18 November 2024, with new episodes airing every Monday.

In Soft Life, Buti portrays Owami Gqoji, a young woman caught in a moral dilemma as she struggles to pay her mother’s escalating medical bills.

Desperate for a solution, Owami ventures into the shadowy world of high-society companionship, navigating a dangerous double life that could unravel everything she holds dear.

Reflecting on the role, Buti expressed her hope that the series will spark important conversations.

“Owami has made me realise that there are many young people who find themselves in such compromising situations.

“I hope that the story will encourage people to have honest conversations about this,” she said.

Mampho Brescia and Nambitha Mpumlwana also star in the series

Also featuring in the series is Mampho Brescia as Zam, the strict and sophisticated owner of NubiaBlaq, a high-end escort service disguised as a legitimate business.

Joining her is Katlego Lebogang as Zinhle, Owami’s mentor in the illicit world of companionship, and SAFTA-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana as Judge Iris Makhaza, the protective mother of Owami’s boyfriend.

About ‘Soft Life’

The 13-episode series is created by Vusi Zion, produced by Urban Brew Studios, and directed by SAFTA winners Nozipho Nkelemba and Nthabiseng Mokoena.

The series aims to reflect societal realities, addressing modern-day struggles and moral compromises.

“Soft Life is a forward-thinking show that deals with everyday issues in society, holding a mirror up to the public.

“It was interesting for me to see how far this subculture—if we can coin it that—has grown since my younger days and how openly it is portrayed compared to a few years ago,” Nkelemba said.

