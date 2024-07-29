Liz Prins spills ‘Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ secrets and drama

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — South Africa has wrapped up in true Housewives fashion: dramatic, shady, hilarious, and utterly outrageous.

The larger-than-life cast features Beverley Steyn (The Real Housewives of Cape Town S1); Christall Kay (The Real Housewives of Johannesburg S1-2); LaConco (The Real Housewives of Durban S1-2); Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho (The Real Housewives of Johannesburg S2-3); Liz Prins (The Real Housewives of Gqeberha S1); Londie London (The Real Housewives of Durban S2); Melany Viljoen (The Real Housewives of Pretoria S1); and Nonku Williams (The Real Housewives of Durban S1-4).

In the dramatic season finale, we saw the aftermath of the explosive fight between the longest-serving housewife, Nonku Williams, and her fellow Durban cast member Londie London. The ladies, who have been frenemies for a long time, got into a heated argument after Nonku questioned Londie about why she came to Jamaica two days before the trip ended.

We connected with Liz Prins, a fan favorite of the season known for her sharp wit. True to her nature, she didn’t hold back, sharing insights about the show, her friendships, and the trending off-screen drama.

How was your experience on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’?

I had a wonderful time. Jamaica is a beautiful country with beautiful people. I enjoyed the villa and getting to know the ladies. My highlight was meeting Alton and his team; they were so lovely and took care of us.

How was it different from ‘The Real Housewives of Gqeberha’?

In contrast to The Real Housewives of Gqeberha, I got along with all the ladies and formed friendships. They are fashionable and have a great sense of humor, unlike the women from the show.

Are you in a good place with your housewives cast members?

Yes, I am. I’m good friends with the alliance that includes Bev, Lethabo, and Nonku. Seriously, I have a positive relationship with all the ladies and communicate with them regularly.

If you could change anything that happened on the trip, what would it be?

I regret the comment that I made to Christall at the final dinner when I said, “You can’t have trauma because you are white.” At that moment, I was just mad at all of them. I am very sorry about that.

I even sent Christall an apology because that was really not nice and I felt bad about it. But she and I have spoken about it, and I have said that I am sincerely sorry.

There’s been a lot of drama behind the scenes. How have you managed to stay away from it?

I avoided them and spent time with Mr Jack Daniels, who kept me company and out of trouble.

What is the best part about being a reality star?

The best part about being a reality star is the love that I receive. The fact that so many people will message me and show me love makes me feel overwhelmed. I appreciate the love and support of my fans. I love reading what they have to say.

How do you handle the attention and how has it changed your life?

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has made me more recognisable; I feel like there are now more people who got to know me. The fact that the show is on Showmax has completely made me famous and I love it. Everywhere I go, people recognise me. But there is a downside to that: being a runner, I sometimes don’t look my best and people will stop me while I am working out because they want pictures. But I don’t mind – it’s the nature of the industry.

Are you in touch with any of the ladies from ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’?

Yes, I am in touch with all of the ladies including Mel. She and I talk and I’m glad that we could all move on and be friends.

Would you do a housewives show again?

Definitely! Being on the show was one of the best experiences of my life. From the travel to meeting the ladies, everything was wonderful. It was a truly positive experience. If there’s a second season, I want to be part of it again!

