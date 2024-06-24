The Bala Family returns for second season months after passing of Bab’Jafta

Following the passing of Jafta, family matriarch, Mama Vuyiswa, is taking it upon herself to foster unity between the Bala and Jafta families.

The second season of The Bala Family returns to screens months after Bab’Jafta’s passing in February. Picture: Supplied

Months after the passing of Sebenzile Jafta, the stepfather to the Bala siblings, TV channel Mzansi Magic announced the return of reality TV show The Bala Family.

“The first season of The Bala Family was a huge success and positively welcomed by our audience. We are excited for the second season and in the same breath, saddened at the loss of Bab’ Jafta who has since passed on,” said Director for Local Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Shirley Adonisi.

Affectionately known as Bab’Jafta, he died a few days after being hospitalised in February this year. He was the stepfather to the Bala siblings- Siblings Pinky, Zwai, Loyiso and Phelo- after marrying their mother, Mama Vuyiswa in 2017.

Despite the fact that Jafta’s marriage to their mother wasn’t supported by the siblings, they wrote heartfelt messages after his demise.

“The Bala family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, Sebenzile Jafta. He departed this morning on February 10,” read the statement from Loyiso.

“TatuJafta left us suddenly, after going to the hospital on Thursday evening. Despite our hopes, he didn’t return. We express gratitude for the time spent with him. May his soul rest in peace.”

Show return: unity between Bala and Jafta

The TV show remained on the trending list after each episode in its first season owing to the drama on the show.

Following the passing of Jafta, family matriarch, Mama Vuyiswa, is taking it upon herself to foster unity between the Bala and Jafta families as a way of honouring his memory.

This includes having to provide for his children and especially his grandchildren, a matter which Zwai and Pinky are opposed to.

The siblings were particularly not interested in their mother’s marriage to Jafta because they weren’t informed about it and because Jafta was a friend of their late biological father.

The siblings are looking at acquiring a family home and as a family; they are united in a decision to purchase a home for their mother. But the overarching question remains though; how do they sort out the financial aspect of this plan?

Also, on the cards this season is the decision to revive The Bala Brothers, who haven’t collaborated in years.

Some in the family see the group’s reunion as an opportunity to help finance the new family home, while others have other ideas.

The new season premieres on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161 on Sunday 04 August at 19:00.

