PICS: Natasha Thahane stuns in Parisian chic in France

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Actress Natasha Thahane is enjoying quite a career-high, after the streaming of Blood & Water season three was once again a hit on Netflix, the star is currently in Paris, France.

Natasha Thahane stuns in Paris

Thahane who plays the character Wendy Dlamini in the teenage mystery drama series was pictured in the brick alleys of Paris in her best Parisian fashion.

Thahane was dressed in a checked two-piece consisting of a blazer and mini skirt, with a black polo neck, stockings, black knee-high boots and a stylish oversized white coat finishing it off with white Prada detailed sunglasses.

The checked two-piece is from the clothing brand Sweechiss and costs R2 950.

The actress who appeared on The Queen Mzansi, captioned her post with an aeroplane emoji. Thahane also took pictures of Paris’s most famous monuments such as the Arc de Triomphe, the Palais Garner (opera house), and the Eiffel Tower.

It is unclear if Thahane’s Paris trip is for leisure or business.

The actress’s character Wendy wasn’t as prominent as fans hoped in the third season of Blood & Water. The majority of her scenes were her on a video call, as Wendy took up a study opportunity in Spain.

During the filming of the latest season, Thahane was pregnant with her first child.

Natasha Thahane married?

In November, she responded to reports she may have married football player and reported father of her child, Thembinkosi Lorch.

Her management told The Citizen that they have “no interest in responding to any speculations”.

The speculations began after Natasha shared a number of pictures in which she appeared to be at a family function. She was wearing a black and white Xhosa traditional dress with beads over her shoulders. She captioned the post: “Mam’Jwarha”. Jwarha is a Xhosa clan name.

There are reports that Thahane and Lorch are still together. Thahane was seen supporting Orlando Pirates for the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs for the Carling Black Label Cup. Lorch plays for Pirates, his team won against Chiefs on penalties.