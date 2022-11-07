‘Blood and Water’ actress Natasha Thahane responds to marriage reports/rumours

Lethabo Malatsi

Following rumours that she is off the market, the Blood and Water actress Nokuthula “Natasha” Thahane put rumours of her “nuptials” to bed.

Netizens initially cited that Natasha Thahane tied the knot after sharing a series of photos on her personal Instagram account dressed in traditional attire.

However, her management told The Citizen that they have “no interest in responding to any speculations”.

This after Thahane, in Ocotber, sparked wedding rumours after sharing a picture of her in an orange dress with a patterned top piece, and a video on her Instagram story of her aunts ululating.

In a series of pictures, the actress is seen wearing a black and white Xhosa traditional dress with beads over her shoulders. She captioned the post: “Mam’Jwarha”. Jwarha is a Xhosa clan name.

She further shared a picture of her attendees which included industry peers, with close family and friends.

The likes of Oros Mampofu, DiepCity actress Nozuko Ncayiyane and former Scandal! actress Rosemary Zimu, amongst others attended the occasion.

“Umntu Ngumntu Ngabantu. I love and appreciate you,” she wrote. Translated to “a person is a person because of other people”.

Friends congratulated the Blood and Water actress, with some expressing gratitude to the actress.

“Today was lovely ntwana. Thanks for having us,” Mampofu wrote under the post.

Natasha and close friends

‘Our beautiful couple’

Netizens initially speculated that the actress tied the knot with Orlando Pirates midfielder and the father of her baby, Thembinkosi Lorch, even though the two are reported to have broken up.

In an Instagram story shared by one of the attendees, Natasha is seen seated next to Lorch who is wearing a Gucci bucket hat. With the story captioned: “Our beautiful couple”.

However, the soccer player is not dressed to fit the traditional gathering and subsequently shared an old picture at a black and white themed party, which Thahane shared a similar picture on 27 September.

